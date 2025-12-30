MELBOURNE, Australia — Drummers pounded in the New Year and a stampede of computer-generated horses was shown over part of the Great Wall as China and the rest of Asia marked the start of 2026. Asia's drummers pound in the new year as others mark 2026 with defiance or hope

Temple bells rang across Japan, and some climbed mountains to see the year's first sunrise in the Year of the Horse, which according to the Asian zodiac is believed to herald energy and transformation. But Hong Kong held subdued celebrations following a recent fire that killed 161 people at an apartment complex.

Sydney saluted the new year with joy and defiance, as the famous Harbor Bridge crackled with fireworks less than three weeks after Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

South Pacific countries were the first to bid farewell to 2025. New Zealand's capital, Auckland, held a fireworks display 18 hours before the ball drop in New York’s Times Square.

A heavy police presence monitored the thousands watching the fireworks show in Sydney. Many officers openly carried rapid-fire rifles, a first for the event, after two gunmen targeted a Hannukah celebration at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14, killing 15 and wounding 40.

An hour before midnight, the victims of the massacre were commemorated with a minute of silence, and the crowd was invited to show solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns had urged Sydney residents not to stay away from the festivities due to fear, saying extremists would interpret smaller crowds as a victory: “We have to show defiance in the face of this terrible crime."

Cities around Indonesia scaled back festivities in solidarity with communities devastated by floods and landslides in parts of Sumatra island a month ago, claiming more than 1,100 lives. Concerts and fireworks on the tourist island of Bali were replaced with a cultural event featuring traditional dances.

Hong Kong rang in 2026 without the usual fireworks over Victoria Harbor after the massive fire in November. Facades of landmarks instead were turned into countdown clocks that presented a light show at midnight.

In Japan, where fireworks aren't a traditional part of festivities, temple bells rang across the country. Celebrants lined up at Shinto shrines.

In Seoul, the South Korean capital, Mayor Oh Se-hoon and others rang the old Bosingak bell 33 times at midnight.

In the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands have been displaced by more than two years of war, Palestinians said they hope the new year brings a definitive end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We hope that it will be a good year for our people in Palestine,” said Faraj Rasheed, noting that thousands continue to live in harsh conditions in tent camps.

Others described 2025 as a year of loss. “The war humiliated us,” said Mirvat Abed Al-Aal, displaced from the southern city of Rafah.

Berliners marked the end of 2025 by taking selfies and making snowmen in front of the German capital's cathedral and the iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Fireworks were set to light up the sky over other European landmarks from the Colosseum in Rome to the London Eye. Revelers were expected to cram viewing points along the Thames for fireworks to begin when Big Ben strikes midnight.

In Scotland, where New Year’s is known as Hogmanay, fireworks were planned over Edinburgh Castle.

First Minister John Swinney urged Scots to follow the message of “Auld Lang Syne” and show small acts of kindness in 2026.

“Each year, the world rings in the new year by singing a song from Scotland, a song passed down through generations, written by our national poet, Robert Burns,’’ Swinney said.

Greece and Cyprus were turning down the volume, replacing traditional fireworks with low-noise pyrotechnics, light shows and drone displays in capital cities. Officials said the change is intended to make celebrations more welcoming for children and pets, particularly animals sensitive to loud noise.

Police in New York City will have additional anti-terrorism measures at the Times Square ball drop, with “mobile screening teams.” It is not in response to a specific threat, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

After the ball drops it will rise again, sparkling in red, white and blue, to mark the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.

Zohran Mamdani will take office as mayor at the start of 2026. Two swearing-in ceremonies are planned, starting with a private ceremonial event around midnight in an old subway station.

Saaliq reported from New Delhi, India. Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.