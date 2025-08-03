Austin Drummond manhunt: Dyer County, Jackson, Caruthersville - tracing Tennessee quadruple murder suspect's steps

The hunt is on for Austin Robert Drummond, the main suspect in the quadruple murder in Tennessee. Authorities are searching for him in connection with the deaths of four people in Tiptonville on Tuesday. TBI launched a massive manhunt for Austin Robert Drummond(X/@TBInvestigation)

The victims have been identified as Matthew Wilson, 21, the abandoned child’s father; Adrianna Williams, 20, the mother; Cortney Rose, 38, the maternal grandmother; and Braydon Williams, 15, the maternal uncle.

The bodies were discovered when an infant was found in an abandoned car seat in Dyer County, which set off a frantic search to find the baby's guardians.

Authorities said it was murder but didn't clarify how they died. However, they noted that there was a ‘familial relationship’ between the victims and the suspect.

Meanwhile, Drummond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a gun during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was out on bond when the killings occurred.

Authorities have also arrested two men – Tanaka Brown and Giovonte Thomas – who they are calling his ‘associates’. They have been picked up on suspicion of helping the fugitive.

Tracing Austin Drummond's steps

Austin Drummond is suspected of committing the quadruple murder in Tiptonville. One of his cars – a white 1988 Ford pickup which has red side panels – was found in Dyer County on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The distance between Dyer County and Tiptonville is 26.8 miles, and could have been covered in under 40 minutes by car. However, authorities also found Drummond's white 2016 Audi A3 on Friday. It was found in Jackson, 74 miles southeast of Tiptonville.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David B. Rausch on Friday said authorities believed Drummond was in Jackson.

With the crime being committed on Tuesday, and the drive taking around one and a half hours, Drummond would have had enough time to make it to Jackson by Friday, even if he were to lay low for a couple of days after the crime.

Today, he has reportedly been sighted in Missouri, specifically Caruthersville. This is in Missouri, meaning, Drummond has most likely crossed state lines. However, the distance is not much, as Missouri and Tennessee are neighboring states, and Jackson to Caruthersville is 70.5 miles, and takes around an hour and fifteen minutes by road.

“The Caruthersville Police Department and local law enforcement agencies are currently investigating and following up on potential sightings related to Austin Drummond. At this time, we are working to verify the accuracy and credibility of the information received. We understand the public’s concern and appreciate the community’s continued vigilance. Please rest assured that if any valid or confirmed information develops, we will promptly update the public through our official channels,” the department said in a statement.