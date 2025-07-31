Where is Austin Robert Drummond? Latest update on suspect wanted in quadruple murder in Tennessee

Austin Robert Drummond, suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Tiptonville, Lake County, Tennessee, remains at large. Police have launched a massive manhunt for the 28-year-old. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued warrants for Drummond on Wednesday, charging him with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. TBI launched a massive manhunt for Austin Robert Drummond

“At this time, Drummond remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811, or 1-800-TBI-FIND," the TBI noted in a press release.

The crimes, linked to a Tuesday incident along Carrington Road, involved the deaths of four individuals, identified as James Wilson, Adrianna Williams, Cortney Rose, and Braydon Williams, long with the abandonment of an infant at a stranger’s home in Dyersburg, about 30 miles away.

This comes days after witnesses said they saw a man in an SUV leave a child in a car seat on a front lawn in Tigrett, according to the Dyer County Sheriff's Office. Authorities later said there was no relationship between the child and the individual whose lawn the child was left on.

Officials believe Drummond is driving a 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee plate RI 01896, which has damage to the driver’s side.

The TBI, alongside local, state, and federal agencies including the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Dyer County Sheriff’s Department, and US Marshals Service, has launched a manhunt, urging the public to avoid approach.

Drummond is described as 5’10”, 190 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee, though his appearance may have changed.

