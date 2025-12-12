Austin fire: Scary video shows huge response at Manor Road building; blaze now 'under control'; watch

A large fire broke out on Thursday afternoon near 3100 Manor Road in Austin, Texas, prompting a significant response from the Austin Fire Department (AFD) and other first-responder units. Austin fire response at Manor Road building; blaze now 'under control'

Austin Fire Department shared the footage of the scene on social media with towering plumes of black smoke and a large fire apparatus working at the scene.

The fire was reported at around 3:55 p.m., and firefighters arrived quickly to find flames consuming what officials described as an abandoned auto shop building.

The fire was "under control" by early evening, according to fire officials, who had worked hard to contain the flames. Investigators have started figuring out what caused the fire, and workers sealed the perimeter. No injuries have been reported.

It is the second major fire in the city today.

Investigators seek cause and safety reminders

Fire investigators remain on scene and have begun examining the debris and burn patterns to determine the cause of the structure fire near Manor Road. As of now, no official determination has been released.

The City of Austin and local officials have repeatedly emphasised public safety during high-risk periods, pointing to ongoing wildfire preparedness initiatives and education campaigns.

Fire crews battle second large blaze of the day

The Manor Road fire was not the only major fire incident in Austin on Thursday. Earlier in the afternoon, another significant blaze in north Austin Thursday afternoon, according to AFD Assistant Chief Andre de la Reza.

The fire took place in the 400 block of West Anderson Lane in an apartment. AFD says that the call was received just after 1 p.m.

The fire was of a three-alarm magnitude. De la Reza said, “A third alarm isn’t something we do often for this it was because we needed additional personnel. There’s a limited time we can be inside a smoky, fire-hazardous environment fighting that fire, and because of that, we had to trade people in and out.”

According to the fire department, 84 firefighters helped put out the fire.