Flames engulf multiple warehouses in St. Louis, over 200 firefighters respond

Flames engulf multiple warehouses in St. Louis on Black Friday, over 200 firefighters respond

The blaze broke out early Friday morning at 2nd and Gratoit near the Mississippi River. At least two large warehouses caught fire, according to live camera views from MDOT.

St. Louis City Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson told 5 On Your Side that more than 200 firefighters responded to the scene at around 3 am. He said that while the fire has since been contained, more flare-ups are expected to occur as embers continue to burn.

“We had about four buildings that were fully involved when we showed up,” Jenkerson said, adding, “It's too early in the fire to even consider a cause. We had quite a few electrical outages in the area, so we're trying to get that on as soon as possible when Ameren makes that decision.”

Shortly after the firefighters arrived, multiple homeless people were evacuated from the building and the vicinity of the warehouses. So far, no injuries have been reported. A massive plume of smoke was seen drifting over the roadway near I-44 at 4 am, and a large portion of a century-old warehouse had collapsed, per the outlet.

Multiple homeless people were evacuated from inside and around the warehouse after firefighters arrived, Jenkerson said. No injuries have been reported. “We're going to be here awhile,” Jenkerson went on, adding, “This is probably going to be a two or three-day event.”

In the wake of the blaze, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is controlling traffic at 4th Street and Gratiot Street, 4th Street and Lombard Street, Broadway and Chouteau Avenue, and other locations.