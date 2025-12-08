Austin fire: Building catches fire on S Pleasant Valley Road, smoke seen across downtown; photos surface

A fire has reportedly broken out in Austin’s S Pleasant Valley Road. According to the X account Austin Fire Info, an apartment building that was under construction caught fire in the “4600blk of S. Pleasant Valley Road.” Austin fire: Building catches fire on S Pleasant Valley Road, smoke seen across downtown(Unsplash - representational image)

“Austin Fire on scene of apartment building under construction in the 4600blk of S Pleasant Valley Road,” reads the post, accompanied by photos of the fire. “Please avoid the area S Pleasant Valley Road is currently shut down.”

Austin Fire Info later clarified in a post, “Fire is under control. No civilian or fire injuries. S Pleasant Valley Road will be closed for the next few hours.”

Residents reacted to the blaze, with one X user claiming it is visible from downtown. “There’s a pretty big blaze in south austin right now, visible from downtown,” an X user wrote.

Another X user shared photos of the fire and smoke visible from a long distance.

A video of the fire also surfaced on X, with Citizen reporting that “firefighters are battling a large structure fire in Franklin Park, Austin” and that crews on the scene are trying to contain the blaze.

Recent house fires in Austin

Austin has seen various house fires in recent days. Austin Fire Info stated in a December 6 X post, “AFD on scene at an abandoned apartment complex with extensive fire in one building in the 1200 blk of E52nd St. The fire has been mostly extinguished with no injuries. Avoid the area. Crews will remain on scene until extinguishment is complete.”

The page revealed that there were two similar fires on November 30. “AFD on scene at the Spring Terrace Apts at 7101 N I35 NB with a small fire in an apartment kitchen on the 3rd floor. Fire is out, crews are removing smoke. @ATCEMS evaluating one resident,” one post read.

The other said, “AFD on scene at 91 Rainey St - small fire in an apartment bedroom on floor 28 of a residential high rise building. The fire has been extinguished by an automatic sprinkler; crews are ensuring complete extinguishment and removing smoke/ water. No injuries reported.”

November 25 saw another house fire, with Austin Fire Info writing, “AFD onscene of a storage shed fire that is impinging on an apartment building at Creeks Edge Apartments at 1124 Rutland Dr. Crews have knocked down the shed fire and are checking for fire extension into the apartment building.”

There was a fire on N Pleasant Valley Rd. on November 13. “AFD onscene of a house fire at E 2nd Street and N Pleasant Valley Rd. Roadway is blocked with apparatus avoid the area,” the page posted, sharing a photo of smoke from the fire.