A search is underway for a mother of two who has been missing since a suspicious fire broke out at her Indiana home a week ago. 46-year-old Britney Gard’s family is now desperate for answers. Where is Britney Gard? Indiana mom vanishes after ‘suspicious’ house fire, family suspects something ‘bigger’ happened (Find Britney Gard/Facebook)

Firefighters arrived at Gard’s home in Bainbridge on Tuesday, September 30, to put out a small fire. However, they found no one home. Gard’s car and purse were still there. Gard has been listed as missing and endangered, according to People.

“Who took her?” Gard’s sister Stephanie Bowen asked on WRTV on Monday.

Gard’s family has been searching cornfields and woods near her home, roughly 35 miles west of Indianapolis. “How does someone just go missing these days? It doesn’t make any sense,” the sister said.

“I feel like there’s something here bigger that we don’t know and someone knows something,” she added.

Gard’s family became concerned after she failed to show up to her daughter’s volleyball game, which is something they believe she would never miss. The family went to Gard’s home to find it in flames.

“[Gard] wasn’t there. And then there’s a fire. Her car is at home, her purse is at home. She’s nowhere to be found, and the house is on fire. It makes no sense,” Bowen said.

Fire investigators said the blaze seemed suspicious. They are trying to gather evidence from the home that they will share with police.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office shares update

Putnam County Sheriff's Office Indiana has been sharing updates on their Facebook page. One of the posts reads, “The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the missing person case of Britney Gard and the incident that surrounds it. Three fire investigators were summoned to the scene and are still compiling evidence and information from the scene on county road 600 North in Putnam County Indiana. Fire investigators advise that they believe the fire that started in the house is suspicious in nature. Full findings will be relayed to criminal investigators as the fire investigation continues.”

It adds, “The night of the fire, a drone was used to assist search efforts in the area throughout the evening. The Putnam County Community Emergency Response Team continued search efforts in the area the following day. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was contacted regarding searches of the pond on the property. Britney Gard could not be located.”

The post said that detectives are using technology-based investigative tools and programs to look for Gard.

Bowen, meanwhile, has urged locals to “be vigilant.” “If you have a camera on your house or something, go back and look at it and see if you saw something different that night,” Bowen said. “Britney, we love you. We hope to see you safely return home.”

A Facebook page, Find Britney Gard, has been set up to raise awareness about the woman’s disappearance. The page’s description reads, “Dedicated to finding Britney Gard, 46, missing from Bainbridge, IN. Last seen Sept 30. Home found on fire Oct 1, no one inside. Britney is 5’9”, 140 lbs, with long black hair. Please call 765-653-5115 with any info. #BringBritneyHome”.