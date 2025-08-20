Where are Nolan & Landon Eastridge? New Orleans cops searching for brothers, 8 & 4, who disappeared amid custody dispute

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s help to search for two children missing out of New Orleans. NOPD and Crimestoppers have now partnered together to look for 8-year-old Nolan Eastridge and 4-year-old Landon Eastridge. Where are Nolan & Landon Eastridge? New Orleans cops searching for boys, 8 & 4, who disappeared amid custody dispute (New Orleans Police Department)

Nolan and Landon were reported missing on Monday, August 18, according to WGNO. Their mother said she spoke to them last on July 13.

The children are believed to be with their biological father, 27-year-old Tyler Eastridge. According to officers, he was last heard from a week prior in the 1000 block of Burgundy Street.

Officers said that the children are not believed to be in any danger at the time. The matter is being investigated as a custody dispute.

The news was shared on Reddit by a social media user, where a person claiming to be the boys’ nephew said the police do not seem to be treating the case urgently. “Hello, these two boys are my nephews. Please help bring as many eyes to my boys as you can. I feel the police in New Olreans dont feel the urgency to bring out babies' home. Any tips are appreciated,” the user wrote.

Anyone with any information about the children’s whereabouts are urged to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Another similar case in New Orleans

A search is underway for another missing boy, 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez, who has been missing since Thursday in New Orleans East. Search teams have canvassed the Michoud neighborhood, WAFB reported. Authorities have conducted searches by going door to door and checking nearby waterways. Vasquez is non-verbal, and is without his seizure medication.

A representative with the governor’s office has said that efforts remain a rescue mission and not a recovery. However, officials acknowledge that there are growing concerns about the boy’s condition. He was seen on Ring doorbell video on Thursday morning, wearing just an adult diaper.