Kylee Monteiro's friend says pregnant teen was going through something painful before death, ‘I felt a longing to help’

A woman who met pregnant teenager Kylee Monteiro shortly before she went missing has shared on Facebook that the 18-year-old was going through something painful. Human remains consistent with Kylee were found during a search of her boyfriend Gregory Groom’s home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn told reporters Tuesday night, August 19. The 22-year-old will be charged with Monteiro’s murder, boston.com reported. Kylee Monteiro's friend says pregnant teen was going through something painful before death (Kylee Monteiro/Facebook)

Kylee’s sister, Kitty Monteiro, previously revealed that “some domestic issues” happened before her disappearance, and she was last seen at her boyfriend’s house. A friend of Kylee had said that during their last conversation, Kylee had said she was not feeling safe.

‘I felt a longing to help’

The Facebook user in question, Brittani Deppisch, wrote that she met Kylee two months ago while Kylee was staying at a mutual friend's house. “She was obviously there for her own personal reasons but when I heard briefly of what she was experiencing, I instantly felt pain for her,” Brittany wrote. “As you could assume people talk, but not much tends to always be thought of in the moment. I didn’t just feel pain I felt a longing to help, and unfortunately I regret not talking to her just a little more. On the outside she was this silly bubbly little thing, and so sweet. She approached me and said “I promise I’m not just some weird girl over here”. I said “no no, I didn’t think so” lol. We shared a laugh together that sits with me as I think about this tradgedy which hits a little too close to home.”

Brittany added, “I actually felt a tinge of hope over the past week which has felt like a damn year, hoping she had gone to a shelter or found somewhere to lay low while she figured things out. I guess you truly never know what’s out there, and all that’s left to do now is pray on behalf of her sweet soul and her family.

Kylee, meeting you once was enough to see how bright your spirit was. Heavenly father, please watch over Kylee’s family as they grieve her. Please give them the strength and hope only you can provide to get through the coming days and provide them the love and support they so deeply need right now. Please sit beside them and provide them the comfort only YOU can give.”

“Please be kind to everyone you meet, even if they piss you off, even if it’s just the smallest of an exchange. You truly never know what somebody could be going through.

God bless you Kylee, and rest in peace,” she concluded.

‘Vigil of Hope’

A GoFundMe launched when Kylee went missing is now asking for donations to help with her funeral costs. “Thank you for all your help in spreading awareness and for all the support our family has received so far. This is closure and we are so thankful for everyone’s help in getting here,” the page reads.

“Obviously there will be court proceedings but we are taking this one step at a time. There will be a vigil Saturday, please check the “Vigil of Hope” event on Facebook for more information. Thank you. Sincerely, The Monteiro Family,” it adds.

Faith, Kylee’s sister, shared more details about the vigil on Facebook. “It's official!! There will be a candlelight vigil this Saturday (8/23) at 7pm for Kylee Monteiro,” she wrote.

“The vigil will be held at 401 Winthrop street in Rehoboth, Massachusetts. We will be providing everyone with a candle. All we ask is that you show up. Please share this post so that we can spread as much awareness as possible. We encourage everyone to join us whether you know Kylee or not. Thank you for all the support and we hope to see you there!” Faith added.