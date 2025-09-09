Where is Liam King? Search underway for missing 7-year-old nonverbal boy in Asheboro, North Carolina

Authorities are searching for a missing nonverbal boy, 7, in North Carolina. Liam King was reported missing to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office in Asheboro on September 7. Where is Liam King? Search underway for missing 7-year-old nonverbal boy in Asheboro (Randolph County Sheriff's Office, NC/Facebook)

“He was last seen wearing a light blue, black, and gray Nike sweatshirt, a gray Nike t-shirt, black sweatpants, blue Sonic socks, and tan in color tennis shoes. Liam left the area on foot and suffers from cognitive impairments. He is non-verbal and may run if approached,” the Randolph County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

“He is approximately 3’5” tall, 55 lbs., with shoulder-length brown/black hair and brown eyes,” the post added.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office wrote in an update, “We currently have a lot of personnel from various responder agencies actively involved in the search for the missing seven-year-old. Additional search teams are already scheduled to rotate in as part of our ongoing efforts. We deeply appreciate the community’s concern and willingness to help, and we’ll provide updates if additional support becomes necessary. Continue praying.”

Another recent update reads, “The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is using every resource available to find this little boy. That includes many law enforcement partners, state, local, and federal resources, and other first responders who have been searching on the ground and in the air since we first received the call that he was missing. We will continue to conduct extensive searches and interviews. Therefore, you will continue to notice an enhanced law enforcement presence in the area where he was last seen. Liam is a member of our community, and we will use every means possible to bring him home.”

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office further urged people not to enter the area “unless you have been sent out from the command post,” explaining that “even a well-intentioned movement could compromise valuable tracks.” “Every second counts when a child is missing, especially after the chilly night we just had. Our focus is to find Liam as quickly as possible. No piece of information is too small or insignificant.” it added.

Latest updates

Trevor Lee, a Bristol man widely known on social media for his efforts to raise awareness on the disappearance of Summer Wells, has been sharing updates on King’s disappearance. In a post, he translated a statement by King’s father, which was originally shared in Spanish. “Please if you see him don't hesitate and call 911. please we continue looking for him and that pair of pants and sweater,” Lee quoted the missing child’s father as saying.

Lee has been involved in the search for Liam. In one of his latest posts, he shared an update, saying, “We’re entering in to evening number two in the search for Liam. Temperatures tonight will reach the mid 50’s.”

“There are no updates to share other than that there is a continued mass search,” he added. “A lot of people have been asking why the public hasn’t been invited to search. In searches, especially for children, trails and evidence are very important. And people entering the search area without the command staff knowing, could harm those scent trails and possible evidence. This also could lead to individuals getting lose or injured in the woods and pulling resources from the search teams. They’re looking with everything they have. I promise.”

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts has been urged to call 911 immediately.