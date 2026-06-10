Austin Metcalf’s mother rips apart Karmelo Anthony after verdict, ‘You should feel lucky you got 35 because…’

Meghan, the mother of Austin Metcalf, provided a heartfelt statement in court following Karmelo Anthony's sentencing to 35 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of her son.

After Karmelo Anthony received a 35-year sentence for the murder of her son Austin, Meghan Metcalf shared her heartache in court. She articulated the daily struggles of her loss and directly confronted Anthony, expressing the lifelong sorrow she endures since her son's tragic death.(x/AMetcal)

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The mother of the late athlete expressed the profound sense of loss she feels for her son. "Now my conversations with him are one-sided, sitting at his grave," Meghan Metcalf said, as per CBS News. "... I have to accept that instead of walking beside me, he's walking above me."

She recounted the constant reminders of her loss, saying: “Going into an empty room, empty bed, and once again remembering Austin is dead.”

She further recalled that her son was a "morning kid" and a "hugger," adding that her son "always had a way of bringing people together. He was a peacemaker."

She also addressed the circumstances surrounding his death. "My son was murdered. He didn't just die," she remarked, emphasizing that the most challenging aspect is enduring the loss on a daily basis.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Kayla Hayes? Karmelo Anthony’s mother pleads all-non-Black jury to ‘have mercy on my son’ Austin Metcalf's mother blasts Karmelo Anthony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Kayla Hayes? Karmelo Anthony’s mother pleads all-non-Black jury to ‘have mercy on my son’ Austin Metcalf's mother blasts Karmelo Anthony {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing Anthony directly, as reported by WFAA, she stated, "You should feel lucky you got 35 because I’ve been given a life sentence," conveying the enduring sorrow she will face following the tragic loss of her 17-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing Anthony directly, as reported by WFAA, she stated, "You should feel lucky you got 35 because I’ve been given a life sentence," conveying the enduring sorrow she will face following the tragic loss of her 17-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She made the comments shortly after the jury delivered the sentence in the highly publicized Texas murder trial. This poignant statement encapsulated the anguish experienced by Metcalf’s family, who have been grappling with their loss since the stabbing incident at the track meet in April 2025. The atmosphere in the courtroom became charged with emotion as family members responded to the verdict, marking a dramatic conclusion to a case that captured national interest. Karmelo Anthony's gets 35-year prison sentence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She made the comments shortly after the jury delivered the sentence in the highly publicized Texas murder trial. This poignant statement encapsulated the anguish experienced by Metcalf’s family, who have been grappling with their loss since the stabbing incident at the track meet in April 2025. The atmosphere in the courtroom became charged with emotion as family members responded to the verdict, marking a dramatic conclusion to a case that captured national interest. Karmelo Anthony's gets 35-year prison sentence {{/usCountry}}

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Karmelo Anthony received a 35-year prison sentence for the deadly stabbing of her son. Investigators reported that the event took place during a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in April 2025. As athletes sought refuge under a team tent due to inclement weather, a dispute arose between Austin and Karmelo. The confrontation intensified, culminating in Metcalf sustaining a stab wound to the chest. Metcalf was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, Anthony was apprehended and asserted that he acted in self-defense.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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