Who is Kayla Hayes? Karmelo Anthony’s mother pleads all-non-Black jury to ‘have mercy on my son’

Kayla Hayes, the mother of Karmelo Anthony, made a heartfelt plea for leniency before a jury in Collin County, which subsequently sentenced her 19-year-old son to 35 years in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. This sentence was delivered on Tuesday, June 9, shortly after Anthony was convicted of murder for the fatal stabbing that occurred during a high school track meet in Frisco in April 2025. Karmelo Anthony sentenced to 35 years for stabbing Austin Metcalf. (AP)

During the sentencing phase of the trial, Hayes urged the jury to exhibit compassion towards her son, portraying him as a young man filled with remorse. “He is my oldest, my firstborn, and he will always be my baby,” she stated, as reported by Texas Public Radio. “I love him very much.”

When questioned about her belief regarding her son's feelings of regret over the incident, Hayes responded: "Yes, I know my son. He is very sorry for what he did."

Following this, she made a heartfelt plea to the panel during her testimony, “Please have mercy on my son.”

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