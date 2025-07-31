Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes split from wife Mary Alice days before attack; their photo with Lee Vogler surfaces

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 01:58 am IST

Shotsie Michael Hayes, who set Lee Vogler on fire, had divorced his wife 2 weeks earlier. Police say the attack was personal; they had known each other.

Shotsie Michael Buch Hayes, the suspect who set councilman Lee Vogler on fire in Danville, Virginia, on Wednesday, had divorced his wife just two weeks back, the Daily Mail reported. According to the Danville Police Department, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes and Vogler knew each other and the attack stemmed from a personal enmity.

Mary Alice with Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes. (Mary Alice on Facebook)
Mary Alice with Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes. (Mary Alice on Facebook)

A photo of the Vogler, with the suspect and his wife, Mary Alice, can be seen on the Instagram account of councilman Lee Vogler.

In the photo, the Buck Hayes duo, Shotsie Michael and his wife Mary Alice, can be seen with a group of other unidentified people. The only person tagged in the photo is Mary Alice.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, who is a Danville city, Virginia native, attacked councilman Vogler at the office of a local magazine on Wednesday afternoon, the Danville Police Department said. They added in a statement identifying Buck Hayes that the attack was targeted and stemmed from personal enmity between the suspect and victim. It was not immediately clear what the dispute between them was.

As he was being attacked, Vogler tried to escape but was chased down by the suspect. Buck Hayes then put gasoline on the councilman and set him on fire. He fled the scene on foot and was arrested by Danville police officers from a nearby traffic stop.

Also read: Who is Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes? 5 facts on the suspect who set Lee Vogler on fire

Lee Vogler awake and talking

Lee Vogler was taken to the burn unit of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on an emergency chopper after first responders administered treatment to him at the scene of the incident in Danville's Main Street.

“Lee is awake and talking, and is en route to the burns center in Lynchburg,”Andrew Brooks, the publisher of Showcase Magazine, said in a Facebook post. “Our hearts and prayers are with him. “We don’t really know what to say.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes split from wife Mary Alice days before attack; their photo with Lee Vogler surfaces
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On