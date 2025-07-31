Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes split from wife Mary Alice days before attack; their photo with Lee Vogler surfaces

Shotsie Michael Buch Hayes, the suspect who set councilman Lee Vogler on fire in Danville, Virginia, on Wednesday, had divorced his wife just two weeks back, the Daily Mail reported. According to the Danville Police Department, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes and Vogler knew each other and the attack stemmed from a personal enmity. Mary Alice with Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes. (Mary Alice on Facebook)

A photo of the Vogler, with the suspect and his wife, Mary Alice, can be seen on the Instagram account of councilman Lee Vogler.

In the photo, the Buck Hayes duo, Shotsie Michael and his wife Mary Alice, can be seen with a group of other unidentified people. The only person tagged in the photo is Mary Alice.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, who is a Danville city, Virginia native, attacked councilman Vogler at the office of a local magazine on Wednesday afternoon, the Danville Police Department said. They added in a statement identifying Buck Hayes that the attack was targeted and stemmed from personal enmity between the suspect and victim. It was not immediately clear what the dispute between them was.

As he was being attacked, Vogler tried to escape but was chased down by the suspect. Buck Hayes then put gasoline on the councilman and set him on fire. He fled the scene on foot and was arrested by Danville police officers from a nearby traffic stop.

Lee Vogler awake and talking

Lee Vogler was taken to the burn unit of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on an emergency chopper after first responders administered treatment to him at the scene of the incident in Danville's Main Street.

“Lee is awake and talking, and is en route to the burns center in Lynchburg,”Andrew Brooks, the publisher of Showcase Magazine, said in a Facebook post. “Our hearts and prayers are with him. “We don’t really know what to say.”