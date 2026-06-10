Karmelo Anthony update: Police release new mugshot of Austin Metcalf's killer after sentencing; see photo

Police released a new mugshot of Karmelo Anthony after the 19-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf . Anthony appeared stone-faced as he stared at the camera, dressed in a black jacket covering most of his neck.

Even after Anthony’s sentencing, donations continued to pour in for him, surpassing $627,000 online in a GiveSendGo. The campaign has a goal of $1.39 million.

Karmelo Anthony’s sentencing Anthony was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf. He claimed he stabbed Metcalf to death in self-defense.

It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase.

Read More | Who was Austin Metcalf? 5 things to know about slain Texas student ahead of Karmelo Anthony's trial

It took jurors two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence. Both the prosecution and defense waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase.

The state pressed jurors to focus on Metcalf, the life cut short too soon, during its closing argument.

"Austin Metcalf was a son. Austin Metcalf was a brother," the prosecutor said. "... I'm going to ask you to consider the age of the victim in this case... Nothing you do with your verdict, nothing you do, will take more from Karmelo Anthony than it did from the Metcalfs... Austin Metcalf didn't have the opportunity to meet the love of his life, hold a plaque at graduation."

Anthony mostly kept his head down as Metcalf’s family read their victim impact statements.

“You took a son, a brother, a friend, and my best friend, from this world. You took someone from me who was supposed to be an uncle, godfather to my kids. Now I want everything taken from you,” Hunter Metcalf, the victim’s twin brother, choked through tears, per the New York Post.

Anthony, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Metcalf, sobbed Tuesday, June 9, as he was convicted of murder.