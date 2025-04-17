Austin Metcalf's father Jeff shows up at Karmelo Anthony's press conference, escorted out by police

The father of Austin Metcalf, the 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed at a high school track meet, attempted to attend a press conference for suspect Karmelo Anthony on Thursday. Jeff Metcalf was escorted out by the police, causing a delay in the event hosted by an organisation representing the family of the alleged stabber, WFAA reported. Frisco Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death in Texas on Wednesday. (X/ Austin Metcalf)

Austin Metcalf's father escorted out of press conference for 17-year-old's alleged killer Karmelo Anthony

Austin, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, was fatally stabbed by another student track and field championship at a Frisco Independent School District stadium on April 2. Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, was detained following the deadly stabbing, per ABC News.

However, Anthony was released from jail on Monday after his $1 million bond was reduced. His family was due to host a press conference to dispute a “wave of falsehoods” about him at 11 am on Thursday, according to Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based group representing the suspect's family, per WFAA.

Following Jeff's arrival at the organisation's headquarters, the conference was delayed. The Dallas Police were notified of the situation, and the building's owner asked the father, whose teen son was tragically killed, to leave. Eventually, cops escorted Jeff out of the building.

The outlet reported that Jeff then shook the officer's hand and left without incident. Anthony, who did not attend the conference, is restricted from having any contact with the Metcalf family due to a court order. The event began after Jeff's removal from the premises.

Videos from the conference shared on X show “Minister Dominique Alexander” saying Jeff was “disrespectful” for showing up. “The father being at this press conference, these are my words, don't quote anybody, is a disrespect to the dignity of his son,” Alexander, who, according to social media reports, is representing Anthony, said.