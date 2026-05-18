Austin shootings: Greg Abbott speaks out as 3rd suspect arrested after 12 shootings, ‘These kids are serial criminals…’

Three suspects are in custody after 12 shootings were carried out in Austin, Texas, this week, leaving four people injured. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has now spoken out after the arrests.

Austin shootings: Greg Abbott speaks out as 3rd suspect arrested after 12 shootings (Photographer: Jake Dockins/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis identified two suspects as a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, KATV reported. The older teen had an existing warrant for the theft of a firearm from the same store where the 15-year-old had stolen a gun from Saturday, May 16. David confirmed that both the firearms used in the shooting were stolen.

A third suspect fled from the vehicle when Manor police and Travis County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the car. The suspect was later arrested by Manor police hours later.

“These kids are serial criminals with a callous disregard for life. If they are ever released from jail they will surely harm again,” Abbott wrote on X. “Austin PD, Travis Co. Sheriff Office & Manor PD did their job. Texas Dept. of Public Safety aided them.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The DA & Court must do their job and keep these criminals behind bars,” he added. What we know about the shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The DA & Court must do their job and keep these criminals behind bars,” he added. What we know about the shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While two suspects were initially caught, the Austin Police Department said in its latest update that the “third suspect has been taken into custody by Manor PD.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While two suspects were initially caught, the Austin Police Department said in its latest update that the “third suspect has been taken into custody by Manor PD.” {{/usCountry}}

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All three suspects had fled on foot. Helicopters and drones were deployed to spot the third suspect, as the search area is large, spanning multiple neighborhoods. A shelter-in-place was initially announced but later lifted.

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The 19-hour spree started late Saturday. The first shooting took place in the 6700 block of Wentworth Drive in east Austin, where the suspect fired toward Fire Station 26.

The shootings paused overnight but resumed again Sunday morning, May 17, at 8:47 am. At the time, a man walking his dog was shot in the back near the intersection of Janes Ranch Road and Ballydawn Drive in southeast Austin. Police then started connecting the incidents.

Another shooting took place when a man walking his dog was shot in the back near the intersection of Janes Ranch Road and Ballydawn Drive in southeast Austin. One more happened near the intersection of Burton Drive and Oltorf Street, where one person was shot and transported to South Austin Hospital, where they were in surgery as of Sunday.

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Across 12 different incidents, shots were fired at fire stations and into multiple apartment buildings. This prompted police to go door to door to check on residents.

One shooting was even caught on a pole camera, showing the suspects firing from a vehicle at a woman standing outside a store. The suspects at least four vehicles during the shooting spree.

Four people were shot in total. While three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, one was critically injured. The person who was critically injured received whole blood treatment on scene before being transported to a local trauma center. All four victims were rushed to local trauma centers.

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"I don't know what motive would drive anybody to come and drive around senselessly in this city and shoot," Davis said.

The Austin Police Department was assisted by the Austin Fire Department, Austin Travis County EMS, the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Public Safety and Manor Police Department.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact APD's Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or at 512-472-8477.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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