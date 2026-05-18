Austin shelter-in-place: Texas police search for active shooter after 9 random shootings

"Austin Police officers continue to search for suspects located to multiple shootings and have issued a shelter in place in the areas of South Slaughter Ln, East McKinney Falls Pkwy, North Ben White Blvd., and West Escarpment Blvd. Residents in the surrounding area are instructed to stay indoors until further notice," an alert issued by the Austin Police Department stated.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Austin, Texas, as police search for an active shooter who allegedly opened fire at nine locations, injuring multiple people.

What we know so far At least four people were injured after a shooter opened fire at nine locations across Austin over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities said at least two fire stations were among the locations targeted. On Saturday, gunfire struck Austin Fire Department Station 26 in east Austin around 9 p.m., damaging the garage door and one of the apparatuses inside the bay. No injuries were reported.

A second shooting was reported at AFD Station 32 in southwest Austin on Sunday at about 10:50 a.m. While no one was hurt, Austin Police Department said the building was hit by gunfire.

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First details on the suspect According to the Austin American-Statesman, investigators described the suspect as a White or Hispanic male in his late teens who may be driving a white Kia Optima.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Capital Area Crime Stoppers or by calling 512-472-8477.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and call 911 if they spot the suspected vehicle or have information about the suspect’s whereabouts. Authorities warned the public not to approach the suspect.