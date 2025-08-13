Austin shooter Ethan Nieneker made victim watch grandfather's murder before brutally executing her

Ethan Blaine Nieneker opened fire outside a Target store in Austin on Monday, killing three people. The victims have been identified as Hector Leopoldo Martinez Machuca, 24, a Target employee; Adam Chow, 65; and Chow’s four-year-old granddaughter. Police alleged that the shooting suspect made the child watch her grandfather's murder before executing her. Ethan Nieneker was identified as the Austin Target shooter(X)

Austin police alleged that Nieneker forced the girl to watch as he fatally shot her grandfather and wounded her grandmother. Officials further noted that the 32-year-old had a history of mental illness, without getting into specifics.

Chaotic escape and naked arrest

Police said Nieneker fled the store in a vehicle stolen from the parking lot — believed to belong to one of the victims, before crashing it nearby. He then allegedly stole another car from a Volkswagen dealership and drove 18 miles through the city, weaving into South Austin.

The pursuit ended in an unusual and disturbing scene: Nieneker allegedly ditched his clothes in a portable toilet, emerged naked and holding a Bible, and was subdued by a Taser when he refused police commands. “He said that he was Jesus,” Sgt. Nathan Sexton said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said officers received calls about the shooting within minutes and arrived on the scene about four minutes later. In the parking lot, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two victims died on the scene; the third died en route to the hospital.

Target later issued a statement expressing heartbreak and promising grief counseling for employees.

“We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas,” the statement read. “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin, and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

Witnesses describe terror

Shoppers and staff described moments of panic as gunfire erupted.

“I was inside the store, but then I hear on the radio like shots fired,” employee Freyen Sagastume told KXAN. “They just told us ‘active shooter’… we told guests to get out.”

At a nearby Jiffy Lube, workers locked the doors and took cover. Paul Smith, a mechanic, recalled seeing frightened shoppers running from their cars.

“I had just gotten back from the Target like a minute before,” he told Spectrum Local News.

Ethan Nieneker's troubled past

Public records show Nieneker has a history of arrests dating back to 2011, including assault on a family member, multiple charges of domestic violence, driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief, and violating protective orders. Some cases were dismissed.

Police say he also has a documented history of mental illness.