Austin weather radar update: Severe thunderstorm moves through city; tornado possible?

A severe thunderstorm is moving through the Austin area, with reports of brief funnel clouds but no tornado threat to Central Texas on Saturday.

NWS alert

A severe thunderstorm is moving through the Austin area.(UnSplash)

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The storm is bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and strong wind gusts.

According to the latest alert from NWS Austin/ San Antonio, "Isolated storms continue around the Austin area, producing frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. Brief funnel clouds are possible along the leading edge of the storms, but these are unlikely to pose a threat. When thunder roars, stay indoors."

What meteorologists say

Meteorologist Avery Tomasco said there is no tornado threat in Central Texas.

He wrote on X, "To reiterate, there is no tornado threat today in Central Texas. This was a very unique situation, but these pop-up storms can briefly spit out hail and gusty downburst winds before they rain themselves out."

Funnel cloud spotted in Hutto

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{{^usCountry}} A funnel cloud was reported in Hutto, about 27 miles northeast of Austin. Tomasco said the sighting was not a tornado. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A funnel cloud was reported in Hutto, about 27 miles northeast of Austin. Tomasco said the sighting was not a tornado. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “NOT A TORNADO, but likely a short-lived gustnado or land spout that formed as two outflow boundaries collided and briefly increased wind shear near the surface.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “NOT A TORNADO, but likely a short-lived gustnado or land spout that formed as two outflow boundaries collided and briefly increased wind shear near the surface.” {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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