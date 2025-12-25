ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League - List of games affected in latest outage

Several social media users claimed that an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage is disrupting multiple online gaming services, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League, and other Epic Games titles. According to Downdetector, a platform that reports online outages, over 4000 users in the US reported issues with AWS. The number was at nearly 35,000 for ARC Raiders. AWS experienced a massive outage on Wednesday(REUTERS)

However, AWS issued a response, saying there was no outage. “No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard”

Affected Games and Services

Epic Games Ecosystem

Fortnite: Login failures, matchmaking errors, and "Servers Not Responding" messages reported widely. The Epic Games Store also faces issues with purchases and redemptions.

Rocket League: Players unable to log in or join matches, with errors linked to Epic Online Services (EOS) timeouts.

ARC Raiders: ART00004 Network Timeout error preventing server connections.

Fall Guys: Matchmaking and login issues reported across platforms.

Non-Gaming Services

PlayStation Network (PSN): Partial outages affecting cross-platform games.

Steam: Has experienced outages for hours.

How to Address the AWS Outage

Check Status: Monitor status.epicgames.com, Downdetector, or X (@FortniteStatus, @ARCRaidersGame) for updates.

Wait It Out: Server-side issues like ART00004 require developer fixes. Avoid repeated logins to prevent account flags.

Retry Later: Past outages were resolved within 1–3 hours.

AWS October Outage

Back in October, Amazon confirmed that a massive AWS outage affected several websites and platforms, including Snapchat and Reddit. AWS hosts applications and computer processes for companies around the world.

The issues originated with the Domain Name System (DNS), which disrupted the ability of apps to locate the proper address for the DynamoDB API on AWS. As a result, the cloud database service, used to hold user data and other essential information, became unreachable for those applications.

Earlier, AWS said the root cause of the outage was an underlying subsystem that monitors the health of its network load balancers used to distribute traffic across several servers.

Amazon said, “all AWS services returned to normal operations. Some services such as AWS Config, Redshift, and Connect continue to have a backlog of messages that they will finish processing over the next few hours.”