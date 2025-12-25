Why ARC Raiders, Fortnite are down today. How to solve network timeout art00004 error?

ARC Raiders and Fortnite are experiencing widespread outages on Christmas eve, with players across PC, PS5, and Xbox reporting the ART00004 Network Timeout error. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed that about 35,000 users in the US reported the ARC Raiders downtime. Arc Raiders is down on Christmas eve(X/@ArcRaiderAlerts)

What is the ART00004 Network Timeout error?

This issue, which prevents connection to game servers, has been linked to a server overload. The game company is yet to issue a statement.

“When Arc Raiders servers go down on Xmas Eve,” one person reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Many Services & Games are currently down. AWS, Fortnite, Steam, ARC Raiders, Marvel Rivals, EA,” a second person tweeted.

How to Fix ART00004 Network Timeout Error

The ART00004 error, reading ‘Retrieving data from backend services timed out – please try again later’, typically indicates a server-side issue but can sometimes be mitigated locally.

Check Server Status: Visit Downdetector.com or the ARC Raiders Discord/X (@ARCRaidersGame) for real-time outage updates. If servers are down, as reported today, wait for Embark to restore stability.

Restart Game and Launcher: Fully close ARC Raiders and Steam/Epic Games Launcher (exit via system tray). Relaunch both to reset the connection.

Power-Cycle Router: Unplug your modem/router for 30–60 seconds, then reconnect. This clears cache issues that may cause local timeouts.

Verify Game Files (PC): On Steam, right-click ARC Raiders > Properties > Installed Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files to fix corrupted data.

Switch to Wired Connection: Wi-Fi can be unstable; use an Ethernet cable for better stability. Avoid VPNs, which may disrupt server authentication.

Steam outage

Earlier in the day, the Steam Store was down for thousands in the US. The error, described as a "Bad Gateway," stemmed from overloaded Valve servers or content delivery network (CDN) failures.