B-1/B-2 alert: Trump admin revokes hundreds of visas over ‘birth tourism’ scheme; details inside

The Trump administration has intensified its action against “birth tourism” schemes, with the US State Department revoking hundreds of B-1/B-2 visitor visas linked to suspected misuse of the immigration system.

US authorities can deny or revoke visas if officials determine there has been fraud, misrepresentation or misuse of the visa process.(File Photo / REUTERS)

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In a statement posted on X, the State Department said the administration was “defending the integrity of US citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes.”

The department added that “no foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring US citizenship for a child by giving birth in the US.”

The latest enforcement effort targets individuals and networks accused of using tourist visas to travel to the United States primarily to secure citizenship for children born in the country.

Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes.



No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S. — Department of State (@StateDept) June 10, 2026

What US visa rules say about birth tourism

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{{^usCountry}} According to the US State Department’s visa policy guidelines, visitor visas such as B-1, B-2 or combined B-1/B-2 visas are intended for temporary travel related to tourism or business purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the US State Department’s visa policy guidelines, visitor visas such as B-1, B-2 or combined B-1/B-2 visas are intended for temporary travel related to tourism or business purposes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The department explicitly states that birth tourism, travelling primarily to give birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for a child, is not permitted under visitor visa rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department explicitly states that birth tourism, travelling primarily to give birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for a child, is not permitted under visitor visa rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US authorities can deny or revoke visas if officials determine there has been fraud, misrepresentation or misuse of the visa process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US authorities can deny or revoke visas if officials determine there has been fraud, misrepresentation or misuse of the visa process. {{/usCountry}}

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The State Department also said applicants for visitor visas are generally required to complete Form DS-160 and appear for a consular interview, where officers assess eligibility and travel intent.

Hundreds of visas revoked across several regions

According to the State Department, US embassies across several regions have identified networks allegedly involved in birth tourism-related visa fraud.

A US embassy in West Africa reportedly uncovered a network involving more than 100 foreign nationals who allegedly used fraudulent documents and visa “brokers” to secure travel permits. Authorities revoked the visas and said they were working with local officials to identify related operations.

In Europe, officials identified over 400 suspicious cases since 2024 tied to at least six companies accused of coaching applicants on consular interviews, arranging accommodation in the United States and coordinating childbirth-related travel plans.

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The State Department also said another embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas from individuals flagged as “birth tourists.” Investigators reportedly relied on data analysis and cross-referencing systems to identify patterns linked to immigration fraud.

The State Department said enforcement actions against such operations would continue. “A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” the department said, warning that authorities would keep targeting individuals and organizations accused of attempting to abuse the immigration system.

The agency has not publicly disclosed the specific countries linked to the alleged networks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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