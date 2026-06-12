Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol net worth: Thailand's Princess dies at 47 after 3 years in coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the firstborn of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has passed away following a three-year coma. She was 47 years old. Mourners hold photos of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol and her father Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn inside Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on June 12, 2026. Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the king's eldest daughter, has died aged 47, the royal palace announced on June 12, more than three years after she was hospitalised following a sudden illness. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (AFP)

Known as "Princess Bha," Bajrakitiyabha died on Thursday, June 11, at a hospital in Bangkok, as announced in a statement by the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The princess, a lawyer and one of the most prominent figures of the royal family internationally, was admitted to the hospital in December 2022 after losing consciousness during dog training. According to the palace, she suffered from a mycoplasma infection, as reported by the Associated Press.

The royal family has seldom provided updates regarding Bajrakitiyabha’s health status. In August 2025, they announced that her medical team had identified a severe bloodstream infection, prompting them to administer antibiotics and medication to enhance blood pressure in order to sustain stable levels. According to her doctors, her lungs and kidneys have been operating with assistance from medical devices and medication, as stated in the announcement.

In May, the royal family indicated that Bajrakitiyabha was facing unstable vital signs, including low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormal blood coagulation.

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Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol's childhood and education Born on December 7, 1978, to Vajiralongkorn, 73, and his former wife, Princess Soamsawali, 68, the princess pursued a law degree at Thammasat University and subsequently obtained a master’s degree in law from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, in 2002. She also completed a doctorate at Cornell University. Following her education, Bajrakitiyabha worked at the Thai Mission to the United Nations in New York City before returning to Thailand to take on the role of a public prosecutor.

Bajrakitiyabha held the position of Thailand’s ambassador to Austria from 2012 until 2014 and later became a goodwill ambassador for the U.N.’s Office on Drugs and Crime in 2017. Her advocacy centered on justice reform, with a particular focus on the rehabilitation of women in prison. She played a significant role in the U.N. adopting the "Bangkok Rules," which are formally known as the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders, in 2010. Furthermore, she was recognized as an honorary U.N. goodwill ambassador for women.

Future of Thai monarchy The passing of Bajrakitiyabha casts doubt on the future of the Thai monarchy, as the king has yet to officially designate a successor. The presumptive heir is his youngest son, 21-year-old Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, since male heirs are prioritized over female ones. Nevertheless, Bajrakitiyabha was regarded as a viable candidate for succession due to her contributions to public service. Although Thailand has never had a reigning queen, an amendment was enacted in 1974 to permit a female ruler, according to the BBC.

What was Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol's net worth? Princess Bajrakitiyabha's personal net worth has not been publicly confirmed. Financial resources associated with the Thai monarchy are typically overseen by entities affiliated with the Crown Property Bureau, rather than by individual royal family members.

Nonetheless, her father, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is often considered the richest reigning monarch globally. Al Jazeera report suggests that his wealth ranges from $30 billion to $70 billion.