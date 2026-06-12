Ballard, Seattle fire: Huge blaze at warehouse near Northwest 42nd Street; scary videos emerge

A huge fire was reported at a warehouse near near 800 of Northwest 42nd Street in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle on Thursday. The Seattle Fire Department noted that they had crews on site and were helping evacuate the building.

The Seattle Fire Department reportedly opted for a defensive strategy of putting water on the fire from a safe distance. (X/@benelli14597445)

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Firefighters opted for a defensive strategy of putting water on the fire from a safe distance, as per Fox13. Meanwhile, people have been advised to stay away from the area and those living nearby have been asked to shut their doors and windows to avoid the smoke.

The cause for the fire remains unknown and there are no reports on injuries yet. KOMO reported that the blaze was in Fremont in Seattle. Smoke could be seen from the Queen Anne neighborhood as well. A person shared a photo on X and remarked “Some sort of big fire in Seattle; north end of Queen Anne or beyond.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, more scary visuals were shared on X and Facebook as the fire in Seattle raged on. Seattle, Ballard fire: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, more scary visuals were shared on X and Facebook as the fire in Seattle raged on. Seattle, Ballard fire: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person shared a video of the fire as it was visible from a distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person shared a video of the fire as it was visible from a distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Working on a boat and just noticed the fire happening on the other side of the Ballard Bridge. I’m not sure what it is that’s burning,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Working on a boat and just noticed the fire happening on the other side of the Ballard Bridge. I’m not sure what it is that’s burning,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person shared that they could see the smoke from Whidbey. “Warehouse fire in Ballard seen from Whidbey,” they wrote.

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Whidbey Island is about 37 miles (59.5 km) away from the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, if one chooses to take the ferry there.

Meanwhile, others too shared photos and videos.

“A warehouse fire in Ballard is now a two alarm fire. Smoke can be seen for miles,” a Fox13 meteorologist noted.

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Yet another remarked “3 alarm fire at Consolidated Supply (construction supply warehouse) just north of Ballard Fred Meyer. Close your windows & stay clear of the area Ballard, Fremont, Frelard, Phinney & Greenwood friends.”

A video shared by a KOMO news reporter on X showed the extent of the blaze. The massive fire sent thick columns of black smoke up in the air.

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“Fire crews are working to gain access to the building and put water on the fire, the Seattle Fire Department said (SFD). The fire was reported in a commercial warehouse…A large part of Seattle has reported a strong smoke smell and a large visible plume of smoke,” the local channel reported.

Yet another person shared visuals and wrote “Happening now: firefighters are attempting to put out a three-alarm fire in a Ballard warehouse. Taken from the corner of Leary and 42nd.”

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A video from Lake Union showed thick smoke visible from a distance.

“Looks like some kind of fire / exploding near Queene Anne/Ballard, this is the view from Lake union,” the person sharing the clip wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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