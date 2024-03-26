Baltimore Live Updates: Mass casualties expected in Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed and several vehicles may have fallen into the river below after a container ship collided with it. The ship caught fire, emitting thick black smoke. Emergency responders are searching for at least seven people in the water. Kevin Cartwright from the Baltimore Fire Department described the situation as a "dire emergency" and a "developing mass casualty event." The incident occurred over the Patapsco River, a key shipping artery, and the bridge is named after the writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Multiple vehicles had fallen into the water
"We received several 911 calls at around 1:30 am, that a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse. This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department told Reuters. AP has reported that multiple vehicles had fallen into the water
‘Mass-casualty incident’, says Baltimore City Fire Department
The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident, and said workers were searching for seven people in the river.
"We received several 911 calls at around 1:30 am, that a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse. This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department told Reuters.
Baltimore police said they had been notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.
Video Captures container colliding with Francis Scott Key Bridge
A live video posted on YouTube showed a ship hitting the bridge, after which several of its spans collapsed into the Patapsco River. Unverified videos posted on social media X also showed the impact and collapse. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.