Baltimore Live Updates: Mass casualties expected in Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Mar 26, 2024 2:25 PM IST

The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident, and said workers were searching for seven people in the river.

"We received several 911 calls at around 1:30 am, that a vessel struck the Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the collapse. This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department told Reuters.

Baltimore police said they had been notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.