Baltimore city fire: Massive blaze in abandoned buildings on North Howard Street - Videos

A massive blaze broke out on North Howard Street and Fayette Street in Baltimore City in Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicated that the fire broke out at one or more abandoned buildings in that area. Smoke from the fire was visible across the city.

A multi-agency response is underway and the light rail service through the area has been temporarily suspended. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Here's a video of the fire:

"Crews are working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved," the fire department said in a post on X.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

This story is being updated.