Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Baltimore city fire: Massive blaze in abandoned buildings on North Howard Street - Videos

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 01:47 am IST

A massive fire on North Howard & Fayette in Baltimore engulfed abandoned buildings, halted light rail, and drew a multi-agency response; no injuries reported.

A massive blaze broke out on North Howard Street and Fayette Street in Baltimore City in Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicated that the fire broke out at one or more abandoned buildings in that area. Smoke from the fire was visible across the city.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
A multi-agency response is underway and the light rail service through the area has been temporarily suspended. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Here's a video of the fire:

"Crews are working diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved," the fire department said in a post on X.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

This story is being updated.

