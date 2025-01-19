Banks, Walmart, FedEx and more: What's open and closed on Trump's inauguration day or Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 20, 2025, brings a rare confluence of two significant events: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honouring the civil rights leader’s enduring legacy, and inauguration day when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. As the nation observes these important milestones, several key offices and services will be closed in observance of both occasions. The convergence of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, will see closures of banks and stock markets and more. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Will mail be delivered on January 20?

FedEx will extend modified services to its customers on Monday, January 20. However, its other arms such as Office, Freight, Logistics and Custom Critical will work as on any other day, however, other services might be limited. People are advised to check in with FedEx if they have any specific shipping needs for the day.

UPS will majorly remain closed on Monday, thus, it is advised to check with the UPS office in your area about their service availability or adjusted operating hours for the day. Limited services are expected to remain open, as reported by CNN.

Will banks and the stock market remain open on January 20?

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Trump’s inauguration day, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed for trading. Additionally, major banks including Wells Fargo, Citibank, and TD Bank will have their branches shut for the holiday. However, customers can still access ATMs and use online banking services, which will remain operational as usual.

Will public services be closed on January 20?

Public services, including libraries, Departments of Motor Vehicles, and local government offices, may be closed or have limited hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To avoid any inconvenience, it's recommended to contact these offices ahead of time or visit their websites to confirm their hours of operation for the holiday.

Will retail stores be closed on January 20? (Walmart, Target, Costco, etc.)

Major U.S. retailers and grocery stores, including Target, Walmart, and Kroger, will remain open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Wholesale retailers such as Costco and Sam’s Club will also operate as usual. While most major restaurant chains will be serving food, it is a good idea to check with local stores and restaurants for their specific hours, as they may vary, as reported by CNN.