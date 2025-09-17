Barack Obama admits disagreement with Charlie Kirk's views, says tragedy being used to ‘silence discussion’

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday spoke to a gathering in Pennsylvania about political violence in the US, stating that the US is “at an inflection point.” Obama stated that condemning political violence and paying respect to those who have been harmed "doesn't mean we can't have a debate about the ideas" that were being propagated.(Getty Images via AFP)

He highlighted the recent killings of Charlie Kirk and the assaults on two Democratic politicians in Minnesota that resulted in the deaths of Melissa Hortman, the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband, as well as the serious injuries of another state representative and his spouse. He termed the both incidents as “horrific” and “a tragedy.”

Barack Obama issues major political violence warning

Political violence, according to Obama, "is not new" and “has happened at certain periods in” American history, but it is “anathema to what it means to be a democratic country.”

Obama stated that his concerns about the state of the US extend beyond the recent political violence. He issued a warning, saying that there are “a host of larger trends that we have to be concerned about.” He chastised leaders for remarks they made in response to Kirk's passing that may have exacerbated discord.

President Donald Trump recently blamed Kirk's death on the "radical left" in a video message.

“We're going to suggest that somehow that enemy was at fault, and we are then going to use that as a rationale for trying to silence discussion around who we are as a country and what direction we should go,” Obama said.

Barack Obama praises Utah Governor

He claimed that Utah Governor Spencer Cox demonstrated "that it is possible for us to disagree while abiding by a basic code of how we should engage in public debate."

Obama stated that condemning political violence and paying respect to those who have been harmed "doesn't mean we can't have a debate about the ideas" that were being propagated. Even while he thinks Kirk's ideals "were wrong," he added, that “doesn't negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.”

Also Read: ‘Shame on you’; Public outcry as two NFL teams decline to honor Charlie Kirk with moments of silence, who are they?

Obama acknowledges disagreement several Kirk's views

Obama admitted his disagreement with many of Kirk's views, such as his 2023 assertion that Black women, such as Michelle Obama and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson of the Supreme Court, “do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously."

However, the former president went on to emphasize that he respects the freedom of others to express opinions with which he disagrees.

In connection with Kirk's murder, a suspect named Tyler Robinson, 22, is in jail and he has been charged with aggravated murder and other offenses. According to Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, the state plans to pursue the death sentence. Authorities have not disclosed the reason for the murder.