Charlie Kirk's death bizarrely linked to Bible's John 12:23 verse: What does it say?

Charlie Kirk's assassination has sparked several bizarre theories on social media. One of them, which surfaced on Tuesday, linked the shooting to the Bible's John 12:23 verse. The conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA was fatally shot by Tyler Robinson, 22, last Wednesday at a Utah University event. Items are seen in a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk at the headquarters of Turning Point USA(Getty Images via AFP)

Now, social media users claim that Kirk was shot at 12:23 PM local time, linking it to John 12:23. As per reports, the 31-year-old Trump ally was shot at around 12:20 PM local time.

“Just saw a tik tok that Charlie Kirk died at 12:23. John 12:23. Jesus said. The time has come for the son of man to be glorified,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Comparing Charlie Kirk to John 12:23 because he was murdered at 12:23 is not sitting well with me,” another one tweeted.

What is John 12:23?

John 12:23 is a verse in the New Testament where Jesus speaks about the purpose of His coming. In the King James Version (KJV), it reads: “And Jesus answered them, saying, The hour is come, that the Son of man should be glorified.”

According to BibleRef, this moment takes place shortly before Jesus’ crucifixion, after some Greeks expressed a desire to see Him. “The hour” refers to the appointed time of His suffering, death, and ultimately His resurrection. “Glorified” means that through His sacrifice on the cross, Jesus would reveal God’s glory and bring salvation to humanity.

These theories are simply unverified. We do not have an exact time of Charlie Kirk's death.

Timeline of the Charlie Kirk Shooting (local time)

11:51 a.m. (approx.): Campus surveillance cameras capture the suspected shooter entering Utah Valley University, according to charging documents.

12:00 p.m.: Charlie Kirk begins his event in the Fountain Courtyard on the Orem campus.

12:20 p.m. (approx.): As the debate portion of the program starts, a single gunshot is heard. Officials believe it came from the Losee Center, university spokeswoman Ellen Treanor said.

12:23 p.m.: A UVU police officer radios, “Alpha 34, we have shots fired. Charlie Kirk is down,” according to dispatch audio released by OpenMHz. Another officer quickly reports Kirk is being rushed to the hospital.

12:39 p.m.: FBI agents arrive on campus, according to FBI Director Kash Patel. Around this time, videos begin circulating online showing Kirk under a tent marked with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.” In the clips, a gunshot rings out, Kirk clutches his neck as blood pours from a wound, and the crowd erupts in shock before scattering.

12:47 p.m.: UVU issues an alert confirming a “single shot” was fired and announcing the suspect is in custody.

2:40 p.m.: Former President Donald Trump confirms on social media that Charlie Kirk has died.