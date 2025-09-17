Candace Owens' fallout with Charlie Kirk: Pastor Rob McCoy hits back over conspiracy theories

Candace Owens has sparked a row over comments made about Charlie Kirk after the latter's recent death. Owens, who has often spread bizarre misinformation, dropped a bombshell claim on Kirk, based purely on a conversation she claimed to have had with the conservative influencer. Candace Owens (L) and Charlie Kirk.(File Photos)

Owen's claims revolved around Charlie Kirk's support for Israel. She claimed, though, Kirk was "changing his opinion" on Israel, and billionaire Bill Ackman "pressured him" in a meeting at the Hamptons to visit Israel. Moreover, she also dropped another claim around Kirk's faith and his relationship with his church in Rosary.

Owens also claimed that in one of his last conversations with Kirk, she talked about his faith and how Kirk was moving away from Protestantism and started preferring Catholicism. "You are too smart to be a Protestant,” she claimed to have told the 31-year-old, just days before he was shot dead.

While Bill Ackman had previously denied the claims, calling it "totally false," now, the pastor of the Rosary church where Charlie Kirk used to visit has come out slamming Owens for "spreading conspiracy theories."

Rob McCoy's Statement On Candace Owens Comments

On Tuesday, Pastor Rob McCoy responded to the claims made by Candace Owens in a statement on Instagram. McCoy is the pastor at the Godspeak Cavalry Chapel in Newbury Park, Arizona and serves as the co-chair of the Faith division of Kirk's organization, TPUSA.

"Charlie Kirk was my friend and I was his pastor," McCoy said. "I want to simply say this regarding Candace Owens: Charlie Kirk was a friend to Candace and never publicly spoke poorly of her though he disagreed with her. He never operated nor entertained gossip or innuendo concerning Candace.

"My only comment I offer regarding Candace is this: I only wish at this tragic time of mourning she would be the friend to Charlie that he was to her. He would never have treated Candace or her family in such a way had God forbid this tragedy been hers."

Candace Owens' Fallout With Charlie Kirk

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk began working closely in 2017 when Owens joined Turning Point USA. Their partnership flourished through 2019, with Owens describing Kirk "like a brother".

However, by October–November 2023, tensions surfaced as Owens took a more critical stance on Israel and Palestine, creating visible divides within the conservative movement and between her and some of her allies. In March 2024, Owens officially parted ways with The Daily Wire, citing disagreements tied partly to her views on Israel.