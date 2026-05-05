Barack Obama admits Trump sparks ‘genuine tension’ in his marriage to Michelle: ‘it frustrates her’

Former US President Barack Obama has disclosed that voicing his opposition to Donald Trump has led to “genuine tension” in his marriage with Michelle Obama.

Barack Obama shared that opposing Trump has caused genuine tension in his marriage with Michelle.(AFP)

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In a new interview with The New Yorker’s Peter Slevin, Barack, the 44th president, acknowledged that Trump's behavior has drawn him back into the political arena more than he "would have preferred."

He contemplated how his expectations that Trump would be constrained by the boundaries of the presidency and the Constitution were swiftly shattered by reality. Barack further noted that this reality almost instantly intensified demands for him to address Trump’s first presidency, particularly as he announced his initial plans to prohibit Muslims from entering the country and subsequently broadened US immigration detention initiatives.

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Barack Obama on Trump's actions ‘frustrates’ Michelle

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{{^usCountry}} The pressure, consequently, affected his marriage with Michelle. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her," Barack said, referring to Michelle's perspective regarding the ongoing demands for him to respond. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pressure, consequently, affected his marriage with Michelle. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her," Barack said, referring to Michelle's perspective regarding the ongoing demands for him to respond. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents. They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents. They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” the former president added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” the former president added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former president has consistently been candid about the impact of political life on his family, particularly regarding the unique pressures faced by Michelle and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. Barack Obama addresses Trump's derogatory remarks against him {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former president has consistently been candid about the impact of political life on his family, particularly regarding the unique pressures faced by Michelle and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. Barack Obama addresses Trump's derogatory remarks against him {{/usCountry}}

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Barack further said that he has refrained from publicly criticizing the current president since Trump assumed office in 2017. This is despite Trump's continuous dissemination of inflammatory remarks regarding his predecessor, which include conspiracy theories and allegations of "treason," as well as sharing a fabricated video portraying Barack being arrested.

Most recently, Barack addressed Trump after he shared a racist video on Truth Social that depicted him and Michelle as apes.

“There doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office,” the ex-president said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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