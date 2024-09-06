Barack Obama lauds British pop star Charli XCX for ‘great album’ Brat: ‘She knows what…'

Barack Obama heaped praises on Charli XCX after featuring one of her songs on his summer 2024 playlist. Obama, during his appearance on the I've Had It Podcast, declared that British pop star Charli XCX's Brat “is a great album.”(AP)

Earlier this month, the former president added “365,” Brat's final song, to his playlist. This was a significant deviation from Obama's typical playlists, which usually feature more conventional choices.

Obama, during his appearance on the I've Had It Podcast, declared, “It is a great album.”

Highlighting that people keep questioning him if he is actually listening to all the music, the former president stated that his daughters, “who undeniably are a little more up-to-speed on a day-to-day basis.” He further told that his young employees too sometimes provide recommendations, adding that “Charli XCX, she knows what she's doing.”

All you need to know about Obama's playlist

From historical classics to current successes, Obama's playlist displays a wide variety of musical genres and an eclectic mix of musicians. In addition to Charli XCX, it include songs by Etta James, 2Pac, and Billie Eilish.

Obama's summertime playlists have turned into a yearly custom. They provide an insight into his diverse musical tastes across genres and eras. This tradition is carried out with the 2024 playlist, which showcases the former President's wide range of musical tastes and his ability to keep up with pop culture trends.

His this year's playlist is no different as it continues to pique the interest of music lovers and his supporters. The involvement of Charli XCX is especially notable because of her experimental pop music style.

Charli XCX & Harris campaign's connection

Charli XCX's album Brat has emerged as one of the best summer's soundtrack. This summer, the album turned into an unofficial Democratic anthem to back Harris' campaign.

The campaign's @KamalaHQ account on X updated its banner to the same chartreuse green color as the Brat album cover after President Joe Biden endorsed Harris for the president.

Charli XCX's post on X, “Kamala IS Brat,” which she shared on July 22, has garnered more than 55 million views.