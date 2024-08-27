Charli XCX clarifies her ‘Kamala Is Brat’ tweet wasn't meant for political endorsement: 'My music is not…'

Charli XCX unintentionally dragged herself into the contentious US presidential race with what she believed to be a lighthearted homage to Vice President Kamala Harris' indescribable and flawless qualities. Notably, Charli's tweet last month about “Kamala IS Brat” contributed to building excitement for the then-very-new White House campaign of the VP turned Democratic presidential candidate. Singer Charli XCX's tweet last month about “Kamala IS Brat” contributed to building excitement for the then-very-new White House campaign of the VP turned Democratic presidential candidate.

Harris declared her desire to seek the Democratic nomination in response to President Joe Biden's historic announcement to withdraw from his second bid for the presidency.

Charli XCX opens up about her ‘Kamala IS Brat’ tweet

Speaking to Vulture, the singer-songwriter clarified the tweet was not meant to be a precise political endorsement, but rather something “positive and lighthearted.”

She revealed to the publication that she posted it while waiting for her fiancé to prepare lunch at home in Los Angeles, where she was lounging by the pool.

However, the Harris campaign jumped on the phrase right away, using the color “brat green” on social media and emulating the album's low-res look.

According to Charli, a “brat” is a female who loves to party, and “maybe says some dumb things sometimes,” but she is also the person who is “honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile.”

Reflecting on her previous tweet, Charli XCX told Vulture, “Did I ever imagine that talking about being a messy bitch who parties and needs a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No.”

Stressing that she never intended to be a “political artist,” the singer stated, “I’m not Bob Dylan and I’ve never pretended to be… My music is not political. Everything I do in my life feeds back into my art. Everything I say, wear, think, enjoy — it all funnels back into my art. Politics doesn’t feed my art.”

She further told the publication that she is delighted to contribute to prevent democracy from “failing forever”.

Notably, the album Brat made its debut at number three on the Billboard 200 album chart. It became Charli XCX's highest-charting record to date and reflected the summertime mood.

Charli's “Kamala IS Brat” post received over 55 million views after being posted on X.