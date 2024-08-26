Taylor Swift praises Charli XCX amid feud rumours over Sympathy is a Knife

Taylor Swift is shutting down rumours about Charli XCX's alleged feud with her. Ever since the release of the latter's newest album, Brat, the internet has been abuzz with speculations that the third track, Sympathy is a Knife, was aimed at the Cruel Summer hitmaker. However, the 34-year-old pop icon seemingly dismissed the claims in a statement published in the New York Magazine on Monday. Taylor Swift seemingly put an end to Charli XCX feud rumours over the latter's Sympathy is a Knife track

Taylor Swift praises Carli XCX amid feud rumours

In the dance/electronic song, Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, sings, “This one girl taps my insecurities/ Don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiralling.” While the lyrics appear cryptic, many found them to be aimed towards Swift. The second verse, in particular, led fans to believe that the 32-year-old English singer might actually be calling out the Blank Space hitmaker.

Swifties have since assumed that the lyrics, “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show/ Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick,” are directed at the Midnights crooner. In 2023, Charli XCX announced her engagement to George Daniel, the drummer of 1975. Around the same time, Swift was romantically linked with the band's lead singer, Matty Healy.

However, the Love Story hitmaker seemingly put an end to the speculations about their alleged feud in her recent statement that read, “I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011.” “Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off,” Swift added.