Barron Trump's grown-up new look steals spotlight at father's White House UFC birthday event

Barron Trump's noticeably different appearance at his father's 80th birthday UFC event on the White House lawn has sent social media into a frenzy.

Barron Trump's appearance at the White House UFC event prompted a wave of reactions online.(REUTERS)

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Barron who is 20, has made one of his rare public appearances at the UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday and his changed appearances quicky went viral.

The NYU student was seen sitting behind his parents, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, wearing a suit without a tie and sporting a longer, more tousled hairstyle that looked noticeably different from his usual polished look.

Additionally, the White House pool reporter noted that Barron took his hosting duties seriously, greeting many supporters who approached the President during the event, according to Irish Star.

Social media reactions

Some users also drew comparisons to his father. "Barron Trump became a MAN. He looks exactly like young @realDonaldTrump," one user said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} While another wrote, “Y'all watching another Donald Trump emerge right before our eyes in the same timeline is actually insane.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While another wrote, “Y'all watching another Donald Trump emerge right before our eyes in the same timeline is actually insane.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One user wrote, while another quipped, “He was never up. How can you have a chubby face at 6'8.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user wrote, while another quipped, “He was never up. How can you have a chubby face at 6'8.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user defended him, writing, “He watches his father get death threats every day. I watched him get shot during an assassination attempt. What do you think he's gonna look happy that his father's president? That his father is constantly in danger from lunatic maniacal leftists?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user defended him, writing, “He watches his father get death threats every day. I watched him get shot during an assassination attempt. What do you think he's gonna look happy that his father's president? That his father is constantly in danger from lunatic maniacal leftists?” {{/usCountry}}

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What a body language expert says

Body language expert Judi James weighed in on Barron's appearance at the event, noting several things that stood out, per Irish Star.

“There are two things worth considering about Barron's body language here: firstly his eyes might appear to have a look of sadness as he gazes at his dad but this might be a reflective expression as he celebrates his father's birthday, especially in the wake of the assassination attempts,” James said.

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She also pushed back on the idea that his relaxed demeanor was a cause for concern. “There is also a lot for fans to celebrate in the way that Barron does not appear driven to 'perform' in any overkill way at public events in terms of his body language. Trump's other children are all well versed in the skills of forced smiles, puffed chests and rather rigidly formal, impeccable displays, but Barron's body language does appear to veer more towards the consistently genuine,” she said, per Irish Star.

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James also addressed his new hairstyle, saying, “Even his new floppy haircut suggests a more individual path through life, rather than the previous overly-adult 'City' /slicked back look.”

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What has Barron been up to?

Beyond his studies at NYU's Stern School of Business, Barron has recently launched a business venture. He and four friends, Rodolfo Castillo, Spencer Bernstein, Stephen Hall and Valentino Gomez have started Sollos, a yerba mate-based energy drink selling for $39 for a 12-pack.

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Barron did not attend his older brother Don Jr's recent wedding and remains one of the more private members of the Trump family, per Style Caster.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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