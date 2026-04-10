Barron Trump's new beverage venture faces backlash before it even hits shelves

Barron Trump, the 20-year-old son of Donald Trump, is stepping into the business world with a new venture that is already gaining attention.

Barron Trump launches new beverage brand and it sparks buzz online.(AP)

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According to reports, Barron is listed as a director of Sollos Yerba Mate Inc, a beverage company backed by $1 million in funding. The company is preparing to launch in May 2026.

What is his venture - Sollos Yerba Mate?

According to business documents filed in Florida and Delaware, Barron Trump is one of five directors of Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., a new drink company with $1 million in funding, according to Newsweek.

The company was registered in Florida and Delaware in January 2026. Filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, as cited by Newsweek, the business raised about $1 million from private investors.

The other directors are Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall and Valentino Gomez. Reports say two of them went to the same high school as Barron. According to People, one of the founders described the brand as a "lifestyle beverage brand built around clean and functional ingredients."

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{{^usCountry}} Yerba Mate is a caffeinated herbal tea that comes from South America and is popular in countries like Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yerba Mate is a caffeinated herbal tea that comes from South America and is popular in countries like Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The company plans to launch in May 2026. In a LinkedIn post, the brand said, "Introducing our 12-pack: Pineapple + Coconut. Launching May 2026," along with a video showing the product on a surfboard in clear water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company plans to launch in May 2026. In a LinkedIn post, the brand said, "Introducing our 12-pack: Pineapple + Coconut. Launching May 2026," along with a video showing the product on a surfboard in clear water. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: At 19, Barron Trump quietly launches surprising new business venture Barron’s ambitions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: At 19, Barron Trump quietly launches surprising new business venture Barron’s ambitions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Barron Trump, who studies at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has been interested in business for a long time, according to sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barron Trump, who studies at New York University’s Stern School of Business, has been interested in business for a long time, according to sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A source told People, "Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur. He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A source told People, "Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur. He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age." {{/usCountry}}

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Another source told RadarOnline that, "He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years. Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money."

Sources also suggest that impressing his parents plays a role in his drive. "He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother. He is more gung-ho than most," an insider said.

Also Read: Who is Jason Howe? New Jersey teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a teen student

Backlash over Barron Trump’s business venture

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Not everyone is cheering on the young entrepreneur. The business has drawn criticism due to its ties to the Trump family.

As per Newsweek, Norm Eisen, co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, said the Trump family's business activities "opens yet another potential avenue of seeking to influence the president through his family's assorted business schemes."

Reactions on social media were equally sharp. One user on X wrote: “Great to see the youngest getting into the grifting game. It’s the family business after all!”

Another X user wrote, "You're laughing? Barron Trump appears to be launching a yerba mate brand called Sollos with a couple of his West Palm Beach friends and you're laughing?" And another wrote, “No one gives a sh*t.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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