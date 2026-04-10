Who is Jason Howe? New Jersey teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a teen student

A chemistry teacher who also coached sports at a New Jersey high school has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student, officials said. New Jersey teacher arrested after student reports alleged sexual relationship. (Pixabay/ Representative image)

Jason D Howe who is 26 and from Runnemede, New Jersey was arrested on April 3, 2026 after police received a report that he had a sexual relationship with a student at Sterling High School in Somerdale. He is charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Who is Jason Howe? Howe was employed as a chemistry teacher at Sterling High School. Beyond the classroom, he was also deeply involved in the school's athletics program, coaching boys' and girls' cross country, freshman boys' basketball and serving as an assistant coach for girls' spring track, according to CBS.

After his arrest, he has been suspended from the school and is not allowed on school property.

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What we know about the case? According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, a local police department notified them on Friday, April 3rd that a female student had come forward reporting a sexual relationship with her teacher, Howe.

Detectives launched an investigation into the claims, and as reported by WPG Talk Radio, "During the investigation, detectives determined Howe and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse at his apartment," the prosecutor's office said. This is alleged to have taken place at his Runnemede apartment in March 2026.

The age of the student was at least 16 but under 18 at that time.

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Howe was arrested the same day the report was made and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until a detention hearing next week.

Authorities have stated that the student who came forward is the only victim identified in this matter so far. However, officials made clear that if any additional allegations are reported, they will be fully investigated.