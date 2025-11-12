Barry Braun of XR Series arrested in Minnesota? Here's what we know

A claim has gone viral that Barry Braun, the CEO and promoter of XR Series dirt racing events, has been arrested in Lake County, Minnesota. His alleged arrest record, which does not mention the charges, is going viral on social media. Barry Braun (L) of XR Events.(Facebook/ Psycho Billy Cadillac Fans Tour)

The rumor comes amid allegations that Braun's XR Events did not pay racers after they participated in racing events hosted by XR Events. The allegations have been made by racers on social media, and XR Events has, so far, not commented on them. However, the details of the allegations remain unclear.

The viral arrest records showed that Barry Braun was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. A mugshot of the 49-year-old was also attached to the records. In the warrant section, it states 'Unspecified,' making it impossible to know from it why the arrest took place.

Note: Hindustan Times could not independently verify the arrest records going viral on social media.

Here's the viral arrest record of Barry Braun shared by one user on social media:

Braun, who is from Silver Bay, Minnesota, is the founder and CEO of XR Events. He runs the company with his wife, Jennifer, as a family-run business. Braun is best known in dirt-track circles for launching the XR Super Series (XRSS).

Florida XR Event Canceled Amid Arrest Rumors

An event of the XR Rampage series scheduled in Florida in November was canceled last month. The cancellation, which came just weeks before the rumor of his arrest in Lake County, sparked speculation about whether the cancellation had anything to do with his rumored arrest.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control at All-Tech Raceway, the $100K to win XR event for the Crown Vics will not take place as previously scheduled," XR Events had said in a statement. "Any refunds for entry fees will have to be handled through XR. This was not an All-Tech Raceway event, nor did we accept any entry fees. We were to lease our facility to XR for this event.”