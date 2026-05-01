Barry Christian: 5 things on Oklahoma senate candidate found dead after going missing

Barry Christian, an Oklahoma Senate candidate, who had gone missing was found dead in his truck. Christian was reported missing on Wednesday after he failed to show up for his scheduled meeting. He was believed to have been driving a 2024 gray Ram pickup truck.

Barry Christian was an Oklahoma senate candidate.(Facebook/Farrah Christian)

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Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said a truck matching the description of Christian's vehicle was found near Erick, Oklahoma, as per KFOR, and added that investigators are processing the scene now. The publication added that the circumstances surrounding his death is under investigation.

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Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Barry Christian.

Barry Christian: 5 things to know

Christian was set to run for district 38 which covers counties in southwest Oklahoma. He was on the ballot for the Republican primary on June 16, 2026, as per Ballotpedia. Christian has been described by authorities as a white man, around 6 feet tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Christian is from Sayre in Oklahoma and studied at Weatherford High School, as per his Facebook profile. Christian works as a drilling consultant, and has been at this job since August 2025, as per his Facebook profile. OSBI informed Christian's family members that a body had been found in the truck.

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{{^usCountry}} Christian's last post on Facebook was about a message of community building for District 38. “Join us for a spirited community gathering at the Mangum Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival, where neighbors, families, and local supporters come together to celebrate wildlife, culture, and the enduring spirit of District 38. Our State Senate candidate for District 38 invites you to a friendly meet-and-greet to discuss issues that matter most to our community. Wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation to rural economy and public safety,” he wrote on April 26. The senatorial candidate was reported missing on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christian's last post on Facebook was about a message of community building for District 38. “Join us for a spirited community gathering at the Mangum Oklahoma Rattlesnake Festival, where neighbors, families, and local supporters come together to celebrate wildlife, culture, and the enduring spirit of District 38. Our State Senate candidate for District 38 invites you to a friendly meet-and-greet to discuss issues that matter most to our community. Wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation to rural economy and public safety,” he wrote on April 26. The senatorial candidate was reported missing on April 29. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted on Christian's post as the news of him going missing began to do the rounds. “I just seen a missing persons report for him,” one person wrote. Another added “Hey bud you might wanna leave the derby and go back home some folks are looking for you.” Wife Farrah leaves a message {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted on Christian's post as the news of him going missing began to do the rounds. “I just seen a missing persons report for him,” one person wrote. Another added “Hey bud you might wanna leave the derby and go back home some folks are looking for you.” Wife Farrah leaves a message {{/usCountry}}

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Christian's wife, Farrah left a heart-touching message on Facebook.

She wrote “you were the best ride of my life. We had lots of ups and downs, twists and turns, and even though we didn’t end up together, we always stayed close, and we have the most beautiful children and grandchildren who you loved so deeply. You taught me how to cook, you taught me how to love. I just don’t know how we are supposed to live without you. My heart aches more than I can bear right now.”

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Farrah added "Lookin' back on the memory of

The dance we shared, beneath the stars above

For a moment all the world was right

How could I have known that you'd ever say goodbye

And now, I'm glad I didn't know

The way it all would end, the way it all would go

Our lives are better left to chance

I could have missed the pain

But I'd've had to miss the dance."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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