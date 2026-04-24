Beatrice tornado warning: Ellis, Harbine in Nebraska also on alert; scary visuals of storm emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Beatrice, Harbine, and Ellis, in Nebraska on Thursday as scary visuals of the storm was shared on social media. The National Weather Service (NWS) posted “Tornado Warning continues for Beatrice NE, Harbine NE and Ellis NE until 3:15 PM CDT”.

A tornado warning was sounded for parts of Nebraska including Beatrice. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Another person shared a photo of the map of the area to show which parts would be impacted. "In addition to the tornado warning. there is rotation in the storm at the tail-end (south) end of the line. Keep an eye on this; "heads up" Beatrice," they wrote in a warning for Beatrice.

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{{^usCountry}} Another post warned “Tornado Warning for Gage and Jefferson Counties, NE. Radar indicates rotation and golf ball size hail moving toward Beatrice, NE and DeWitt, NE at 30 MPH. If you are near the Hoyle North 77 Mobile Home Park, take shelter in a sturdy building immediately!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post warned “Tornado Warning for Gage and Jefferson Counties, NE. Radar indicates rotation and golf ball size hail moving toward Beatrice, NE and DeWitt, NE at 30 MPH. If you are near the Hoyle North 77 Mobile Home Park, take shelter in a sturdy building immediately!”. {{/usCountry}}

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Beatrice Middle School also put out a post amid the tornado warning. “Families - We will not dismiss students until the Tornado Warning is lifted. This may be after our normal 3:15pm dismissal. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote. Another person added “All buildings are in Shelter because of the tornado warning. Dismissal will occur as normal when warning is lifted.”

Beatrice, Nebraska: Scary visuals of storm emerge

Meanwhile, photos of the storm forming to the west of Beatrice was shared on social media.

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“Tornado warned storm West of Beatrice, NE right now,” one wrote, putting up a photo of an overcast sky.

“Here's a quick time-lapse from a Beatrice, #Nebraska Live Cam just now looking towards the #Tornado Warned Storm,” another added, sharing a video.

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Another video was shared which showed the massive storm formation near Beatrice. “Tornado warning continues for Beatrice Nebraska 3:12pm CT,” the person wrote.

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A person shared a photo which they claimed they took ‘Northwest of Beatrice’ from ‘My Place Hotel’.

“Tornado in Beatrice,” they captioned the image. An update from an Oklahoma weather page also gave an insight into the situation around Beatrice and other parts of Nebraska. “So far thunderstorms have stayed out of Kansas but are not very far away. A radar indicated Tornado Warning is just west of Beatrice,NE. no tornado reported but this storm has produced Gold Ball hail,” it noted.

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“We do have some showers that are trying to develop. One bear Woodbing is the strongest and will probably be our first Thunderstorm. A tornado watch was just issued for this area and much of central Kansas. Movement is NE a 30mph,” the post added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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