Being MrBeast is not easy. Here's how many hours of work he puts in during a day

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, is undergoing one of the most radical challenges in the history of digital media. He is trying to turn the highly successful independent creator business into a formalized corporate empire. However, this is no easy task.

MrBeast is known for Beast Games, which has a huge fan following.(@MrBeast/X)

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In one documentary, filmed by author Jon Youshaei, MrBeast has unveiled the truth about his own life. He lives on a timetable so tight that it can hardly allow anything approaching a personal life. Besides, MrBeast has to deal with a staff strength that is comparable with working studios in Hollywood.

Notably, MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, and is among the most motivated executives.

The pin -point schedule

In the documentary, MrBeast was questioned about time management as he has Beast Games with Amazon Prime Video and recorded content on his primary YouTube channel at the same time.

Also Read | Meet YourRAGE: The streamer who won MrBeast's $1M challenge and gifted it to his fans

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{{^usCountry}} His response was shocking in its frankness “A day that was less than 15 hours to me was a miracle. My time is literally planned by the minute." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His response was shocking in its frankness “A day that was less than 15 hours to me was a miracle. My time is literally planned by the minute." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that he regularly worked anywhere between 12 and 20-hour days during the production of the Beast Games while having to balance creating his own content, as per a Dexterto report. MrBeast also explained the level of detailing that went into the entire process so when it came to him giving the shot, the entire thing could be executed in the most efficient manner. The expansion of the Beast industry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that he regularly worked anywhere between 12 and 20-hour days during the production of the Beast Games while having to balance creating his own content, as per a Dexterto report. MrBeast also explained the level of detailing that went into the entire process so when it came to him giving the shot, the entire thing could be executed in the most efficient manner. The expansion of the Beast industry {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a bid to handle the transition from creator to something more, MrBeast hired Jeffrey Housenbold, a former Shutterfly CEO and a longtime venture capitalist. He has been tasked with leading Beast Industries and the firm has been actively recruiting employees with experience in NBCUniversal, Tik Tok and Snap to introduce institutional know how into its business activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a bid to handle the transition from creator to something more, MrBeast hired Jeffrey Housenbold, a former Shutterfly CEO and a longtime venture capitalist. He has been tasked with leading Beast Industries and the firm has been actively recruiting employees with experience in NBCUniversal, Tik Tok and Snap to introduce institutional know how into its business activities. {{/usCountry}}

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A Business Insider article reports that Housenbold has already declared an intention to increase the size of the company by half in 2026 alone. The expansion operates on the understanding that Beast Industries now thinks more like a conglomerate in media and consumer products.

They also are actively taking on a TikTok executive, who will determine the platform strategy and help expand MrBeast's business to new heights of creativity and performance on the app.

Beast Games are getting more expensive

Beast Industry is currently producing a second season of Best Games which is Strong vs Smart and has 100 strongest people globally and 100 smartest people. The prize money is $5 million and there are spin-offs with other celebrities. Thirty such celebrities compete with a million dollar prize at stake, for charity.

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As a CNBC report says that, Beast Industries CEO Housenbold has characterized the strategic path of the company as a premeditated pivot from a single-person setup to building a full-scale entertainment platform. Beast Industries is presently worth $5.2 billion and is reportedly setting itself up for a potential IPO, anticipating revenues to increase to $1.6 billion in 2026.

At the helm of it all is MrBeast, so it should come as little surprise that he's said – ''I do not have a healthy work-life balance, and I live to work''.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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