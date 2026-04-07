Meet YourRAGE: The streamer who won MrBeast's $1M challenge and gifted it to his fans

He peaked at two hundred fifty-seven thousand live viewers during the massive broadcast. This record shows the massive impact of the MrBeast brand on modern creators.

The YouTube broadcast of the finale reached over one million concurrent viewers today. This format of structured competition between creators is proving to be very successful. The streamer immediately went live on Twitch to celebrate with his loyal community.

The competition featured 50 popular creators fighting for the life-changing money prize. MrBeast organized the event to find the most capable streamer on the internet. This event proved that YourRAGE is one of the most competitive streamers today.

YourRAGE won MrBeast's one million dollar streamer challenge on April 5. He defeated fifty other competitors to take the massive grand prize money home.

The streamer breaks his personal viewership record on Twitch after victory This number doubled his previous personal record for most viewers on the platform.

Thousands of fans purchased new subscriptions to support his historic achievement today.

The chat moved so fast that it was nearly impossible to read messages.

This organic surge of support shows how much his fans value his content. This day was without question the biggest of his entire professional streaming career.

YourRAGE officially surpassed Jynxzi as the most subscribed streamer on the Twitch platform.

Jynxzi held the top position after a record-breaking run earlier in March.

The throne changed hands quickly as the subscription flood hit the live chat.