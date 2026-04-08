RaKai claims death threats from El Rubius fans after taunting him in MrBeast $1M challenge

Rakai had claimed that he was getting death threats from El Rubius’ fans for using “emote” in MrBeast’s competition. Rakai claimed receiving death threats from El Rubius' fans. (Screenshot/ MrBeast YouTube)

MrBeast’s Competition MrBeast hosted a huge competition for fifty streamers to win $1,000,000. The prize was meant to be won by a lucky fan. It was an exciting event as the big names like YourRAGE, RaKai, Ski Mask, The Slump God, and El Rubius reached the final round of the event. The event was won by YourRAGE after completing a set of difficult challenges. However, Rakai lost the competition after being very close to winning as he was eliminated by the winner in one of the challenges.

After losing, the streamer created a ruckus and refused to leave the stage or accept his defeat. He started arguing and got upset. Mr. Beast had to call security to get him removed from the stage. Even though the police took some time, the situation was later managed.

The Rakai and El Rubius feud After losing the prize and being removed, the streamer talked about the immense backlash he was facing online. He said that the fans of El Rubius and the Spanish community are trying to cancel him online because he used the “Emote” to eliminate Rubius. “It’s the lowest of hate, Gang”, said the streamer online.

He said that he had been receiving text messages from people saying, “I hope you die”, “I hope someone would shoot you”. The streamer also shared that his mother, little Ty and Chloe have also been receiving the same kind of threats from these people.

Despite the fact that YourRAGE was the prize winner at the competition, Rakai’s actions have created a lot of commotion online. Clips to the event are being circulated on the internet, especially YouTube. This gave rise to the conversations on social media regarding the appropriateness of Rakai’s behavior at the competition.

In response to the El Rubius controversy, Rakai had explained that he was simply playing the game and is trying very hard “to be a good person”.