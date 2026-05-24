Belton Lake shooting reports: What happened at BLORA, Fort Hood in Texas? First details

Several reports on social media indicated that a shooting had taken place in the Belton Lake area, an Army Corps of Engineers reservoir, in Texas, on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place in the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) in Fort Hood MWR.

Reports of a shooting in the Belton Lake area of Texas sparked fear. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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On Facebook several people expressed fears about the shooting reports. “So they shooting at Belton Lake? I heard someone got shot in the head smh. Back in the day we had so much fun there….no violence just pure fun,” one wrote. Another added “Did yall hear the clips being unloaded on them kids at belton lake the MPs did not stop shooting lord please please check in with your children DO A CHECK NOW.”

Yet another person said “They just had a shoot out at Belton lake”. One person shared some details and wrote “Check on your kids if they were at Blora Lake…there are about 100 Police, Sheriff, Ambulance, Fire Truck, Military, Helicopters, etc. 2 Shot (1 male, 1 female)…Male on the ground they’re working on him, female was shot in the head, not sure of status. 2 in Handcuffs. Police have the entrance blocked off and are not allowing anyone to leave.” However, these could not be independently verified.

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{{^usCountry}} On a Reddit thread pertaining to news from Temple, Texas, and the Belton Lake area, a person spoke about the shooting as well. “Mass shooting at Belton Lake,” they said, adding “Looks like all units and military police are at the scene.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On a Reddit thread pertaining to news from Temple, Texas, and the Belton Lake area, a person spoke about the shooting as well. “Mass shooting at Belton Lake,” they said, adding “Looks like all units and military police are at the scene.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An alleged scanner report screenshot was also shared on Facebook which indicated multiple people had been shot in BLORA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An alleged scanner report screenshot was also shared on Facebook which indicated multiple people had been shot in BLORA. {{/usCountry}}

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However, there's no official confirmation from the Bell County Sheriff's Office, who'd normally have jurisdiction over such incidents in the Belton Lake area.

What happened at Belton Lake? Scary video emerges

While official details of what happened at Belton Lake in Belton, Texas, are awaited, the Reddit thread had accounts from people claiming to have been in the area when the incident went down.

“Huge gathering of over 200 people partying outside. Possibly a gang affiliated shooting, over 100 shots were fired in many different directions and dozens of cars driving off,” one person wrote. Another added “Yep. I was a few football fields away when it happened. Honestly should’ve left when i saw the kind of crowd that was there. So many gun shots.”

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A person further added “EMS are starting to leave the scene. I’m near the scene stuck in traffic since police blocked the exit off.” They also said “Theyre checking every car leaving at the only exit. A couple people arrested.”

Meanwhile a scary video of the alleged shooting emerged.

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A large group could be seen while military personnel were also present there. Suddenly shots could be heard ringing out in the alleged video while screams were heard as well as people began to rush away.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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