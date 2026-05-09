Betty Broderick cause of death update: Double murderer's exact health issues revealed after sudden passing

Betty Broderick, the California woman convicted of killing her ex-husband and his new wife in a murder case, died Friday while receiving intensive medical care after a series of serious health complications. Betty Broderick became a household name after the 1989 killings of her ex-husband, Dan Broderick, and his second wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

TMZ, citing Betty’s son Daniel Broderick, reported that the 78-year-old had been battling multiple septic infections in recent years. One infection allegedly resurfaced after previously being treated, worsening her condition.

Daniel also told the outlet that Betty suffered a severe fall roughly three weeks before her death while incarcerated at the California Institution for Women. The accident reportedly left her with broken ribs and further deteriorated her health.

She was later moved to a hospital outside prison grounds and admitted to the ICU, where she spent her final days on life support.

According to her son, Betty was unable to communicate before her death. Daniel said he and his three siblings were at her bedside Friday morning when she passed away.

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Murder case that shocked America Betty Broderick became a household name after the 1989 killings of her ex-husband, Dan Broderick, and his second wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick.

Dan, a prominent attorney, had admitted to having an affair with Linda, who worked as his assistant, during his marriage to Betty. Their divorce and custody battle later became one of the most highly publicized domestic disputes in the United States.

Prosecutors said Betty entered the couple’s home months after Dan and Linda married and fatally shot them while they were in their bedroom. The case drew national attention and inspired books, documentaries and TV dramatizations.

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Betty Broderick remained behind bars Following her conviction, Betty received two consecutive terms of 15 years to life for second-degree murder, along with an additional conviction related to illegal firearm use.

She remained incarcerated for more than three decades and was denied parole twice.

Her next parole hearing had reportedly been scheduled for 2032.