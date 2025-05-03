Beyoncé faces ‘Monday deadline’ amid shocking legal troubles over Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé received a cease-and-desist letter for a recent performance amidst her ongoing “chaotic” Cowboy Carter tour. The singer commenced her country concert tour in Los Angeles last week. However, Madison Square Garden's boss James Dolan sent a strongly worded letter regarding the imagery she used in her first two performances, Page Six reported. Beyoncé began her Cowboy Carter tour on April 28 and will be performing all over the world until July 26.(REUTERS)

The 32-time Grammy winner was warned in the court filing to take down a scene from her performances in which she was seen grabbing the Las Vegas Sphere and playing with it.

Beyonce's legal woes: Here's what cease-and-desist letter says

The Sphere Entertainment Group has charged Beyonce's production firm Parkwood Entertainment of “impermissible use and violation” of the firm's intellectual property rights.

“Beyoncé - many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue - leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it,” wrote lawyer Kathleen McCarthy in the ‘cease-and-desist’ letter.

“SEG was never asked and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG's Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized,” he added.

According to the lawyers, Beyonce's firm has not taken any permission, sparking “significant speculation” that the concert will finish with a residency at the venue.

Beyonce faces Monday deadline

The corporation has been directed to avoid using the Sphere venue in the video immediately, as well as “refraining from using this imagery on any merchandise, promotional or marketing materials, or in tour movies.”

Dolan and his team have given Beyoncé a Monday deadline to take down the pictures from her performances.

As per Dolan's SEG, it “reserves all rights to take further action” if she doesn't comply.

Earlier this week, Beyonce stunned the star-studded audience in Inglewood, California after her tour was prematurely labeled a “flop.”

During her amazing performance, she created an emotional moment by bringing her seven-year-old daughter Rumi and her 13-year-old eldest child, Blue Ivy, on the stage.