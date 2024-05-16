Biden brutally trolled for saying 'I will bring my plane' for second debate with Trump: ‘Air Force One is…’

US President Joe Biden and his Republican competitor Donald Trump made headlines on Wednesday, as they hurled barbs at each other and agreed to two debates ahead of the November presidential elections. However, the Commander-in-Chief surprised netizens by stating, “I will bring my plane, too” for a second debate with the former president. President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Saturday, May 11, 2024. Biden is returning from Seattle. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

The second debate, which will be hosted by ABC News, will take place on September 10 at an undisclosed location.

After accepting CNN invitation for debate on June 27 in Atlanta, Biden confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, "I’ve also received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10th."

"Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years," he added.

Biden was obviously referring to Air Force One, the presidential jet.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that it his "great honor" to accept the CNN Debate against "crooked" Biden, who according to him was the "worst president" in the history of the US. Likewise, he also accepted the ABC News debate against Biden.

Netizens troll Biden over plans to keep plane for another four years

Netizens reacted to Biden's remarks on the plane, reminding him that “Air Force One is owned by the American people.”

“Do you know why Air Force One is the top enemy of Crooked & Pedo Joe? Because Air Force One is owned by the American people,” one X user reacted.

Another user remarked that the Commander-in Chief believes that Air Force One is his. “That might explain why he felt it was ok as VP to fly Hunter with him on Air Force Two as they did business around the world, including in China.”

“Mr. President, you don’t own a plane - Air Force One is owned by the American people (and arguably the Ukrainian people). You are in DC to serve but you talk and act like we should be serving you. You have served your own interests in Washington for 50 years - time to go,” a third user chimed in.

“I’ll bring my plane too. He’s talking like he’s 6,” a fourth user reacted, while the fifth one said: “Biden is jealous of Trump's Jet.”

All you need to know about Air Force One

The Presidential Airlift Group maintains and operates Air Force One, a plane which is used by the US President.

The official names of the plane, embossed with the words "United States of America," the American flag, and the President's Seal, are the SAM 2900 and the VC 25. It is the most popular symbol of the US presidency around the globe.