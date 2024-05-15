Joe Biden challenges Trump to two presidential debates in fiery video: ‘I hear you're free on Wednesdays’

Has Joe Biden finally accepted Republican rival Donald Trump's debate challenge ahead of November elections? The answer is yes. In a fiery video release on Wednesday, Biden has challenged Trump to debated at least twice before the presidential polls, but only if he meets his terms and conditions.

The Biden campaign challenged Trump for two debates, one in June and another in September. They have also requested a vice presidential debate in July.

Taking a dig at the former president, Biden said: “Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and now he wants to debate me again.”

“Well, make my day pal,” the Commander-in-Chief continued.

Alluding to Trump's current criminal trial in New York, which is on break every Wednesday, 81-year-old POTUS quipped, "I hear you're free on Wednesdays."

The Trump campaign had long challenged Biden for debate ahead of the elections.

Biden campaign lays out some terms for debates this season

In a letter, Biden's reelection campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, recommends a first debate between the two leaders in late June, which is likely to take place after the completion of Trump's continuing criminal trial in New York and Biden's return from the G7 Summit in Italy. The Biden team requested a second debate for early September.

Trump appeared to quickly accept the Biden campaign's proposed debate, stating on Truth Social that he is "ready and willing" to debate his Biden twice. He, however, suggested more than two debated at a "very large venue".

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to “Catch on Fire”," he wrote.

“I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds - That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!” Trump added.

In addition to revealing Biden's intentions for debating Trump, O'Malley Dillon stated that the POTUS will not take part in debates hosted by the impartial Commission on Presidential Debates, which has managed presidential debates since 1988. He is ready to participate in debates arranged by journalistic organisations. CBS News, ABC News, CNN, and Telemundo are some of media outlets that meet the criteria laid out by Biden administration. In 2016, Telemundo and CNN conducted a Republican primary debate, which Trump attended.

O'Malley Dillon noted the commission's failure to implement regulations for candidates during the 2020 debates, as well as big crowds disrupting the events. In 2020, the first debate between Trump and Biden devolved into turmoil as the GOP leader constantly interrupted and yelled over Biden, while moderators fought to recover control of the proceedings.

According to the Biden campaign, the debates should be one-on-one and Robert Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent, will remain off the stage.

The campaign said that the debate between the two leaders will allow "voters to compare the only two candidates with any statistical chance of prevailing in the Electoral College — and not squandering debate time on candidates with no prospect of becoming President."

The campaign further stated that the broadcast hosts should choose moderators from their "regular personnel in order to avoid a 'ringer' or partisan," and time limitations should be imposed for questions and responses to guarantee time is evenly divided between the two and avoid a "spectacle of mutual interruption."

Moreover, Trump and Biden's microphones should be active only when it is their turn to speak.

Trump leads Biden in 5 swing states, shows new poll

Trump hopes that this year's presidential elections would propel him to a second term. According to the New York Times, Siena College, and the Philadelphia Inquirerpolls, theex-president iswinning in five of six important swing states.

The poll shows that despite months of campaigning by Biden, hischances of comeback have been reduced. According to reports, young and non-white voters are particularly dissatisfied with his management of the economy and the Israel-Hamaswar.

According to the survey, Trump is presently leading the head-to-head presidential race with Biden, with registered voters favoring him in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Biden led the survey in only one state, Wisconsin. Notably, all these states favoured the Democrat in last elections.