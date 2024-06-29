Biden-Trump debate: Kamala Harris admits president got off to ‘slow start,’ ‘I thought it was…’

Kamala Harris has admitted that Joe Biden got off to a “slow start” in the presidential debate against Donald Trump on June 27. She also accused Trump of lying “over and over.” Kamala Harris admits president Joe Biden got off to a ‘slow start' in the presidential debate (REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Harris spoke after the debate in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, admitting that it was a slow start for Biden, “but I thought it was a strong finish.”

“What we had in Joe Biden is someone who wanted to have a debate based on facts, based on truths, and in Donald Trump, we have what we’ve come to expect, which is someone who is going to push lies and distract from the reality of the damage he has created and continues to create in our country,” Harris said.

Biden’s performance has been slammed as disastrous, with the president stumbling, freezing, misspeaking and staring blankly on various moments. Even members of his own party are concerned. However, as per reports, Biden is not planning to drop out of the race. In fact, he has vowed to return to a second debate against Trump.

Addressing Biden’s performance being called bad, Harris said, ”People can debate style points.” She added, ”Donald Trump lied over and over and over again.”

‘I understand why everyone wants to talk about it’

At one point, Harris appeared annoyed by the focus on the president’s performance. He told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “I got that this is the afterplay for the debate, this conversation that I’m in, and I understand why everyone wants to talk about it.”

“But I think it’s also important to recognize that the choice in November between these two people that were on the debate stage involved extraordinary stakes. And there’s one person on that stage who has the endorsement of their vice president, and that’s Joe Biden. Mike Pence is nowhere to be found,” she added.