Bill Clinton blasts GOP oversight panel over 'closed-door' Epstein probe, demands public hearing: 'Stop the games'

Former President Bill Clinton on Friday took aim at Republican lawmakers on the U.S. House Oversight Committee, accusing them of turning the ongoing Epstein files investigation into “pure politics” by refusing to hold public hearings. Former US President Bill Clinton (L) and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) (AFP)

In a post on X, Clinton said that he has provided a sworn statement, agreed to appear in person before the committee and yet the Republican-led panel wants to question him behind closed doors.

Read more: Clintons to testify in Epstein case: What new files reveal about Bill, Hillary

Clinton pushes for public hearings Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to be questioned by the committee as part of its investigation into Epstein's sex trafficking network.

In his X post, Clinton highlighted a request from Oversight Chairman James Comer to hold the session “with cameras, but only behind closed doors.” He further says that such an arrangement serves “only partisan interests.” He wrote, “This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics.”

He emphasized in his X post that Epstein’s victims deserve full transparency and that the American public is best served through an open hearing with cameras. Hillary Clinton also demanded that their scheduled testimony be held publicly.

Clinton wrote in another X post that he will not become a “prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared.”

He called for doing things the "right way" and wrote, “If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about.”

Read more: 'Legally invalid': Clintons defy house subpoena in Epstein probe

The Clintons previously resisted in-person testimony The Clintons' names have emerged in a series of connections documented in the massive cache of Epstein files dropped over the last two months.

The files include images and documents referencing Bill Clinton's past interaction with Epstein that include trips on Epstein's private jet.

Bill and Hillary Clinton had previously resisted in-person testimony and said they would offer sworn statements instead. However, earlier this week, the Clintons agreed to appear for a public deposition.

Bill Clinton wrote on X, “I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. ”